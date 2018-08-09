Free Family Events This Weekend! (August 10-12)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, August 10

“Ghostbusters”

Flight deck opens: 7pm

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

All Ages

Visit the Intrepid’s flight deck to view a screening of 1984’s Ghostbusters. Rated PG, this Bill Murray cult classic will begin at approximately 8:30pm. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“West Side Story” Reimagined

7:30pm

Damrosch Park

All Ages

Enjoy Leonard Bernstein’s score to West Side Story fused with jazz, lyric opera, and modern dance in a revolutionized version of the Broadway classic during West Side Story Reimagined. Seating will be take place on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 6:30pm.

Beginning Saturday, August 11

37th Annual Battery Dance Festival

7-9pm

Wagner Park

All Ages

Get those happy feet movin’ with the 37th annual Battery Dance Festival. New York’s longest-running free public dance festival features a range of dancers from emerging to professional, as well as an even wider scope of genres. Dancers and choreographers from as far afield as Asia, South Africa, and the Caribbean will spin and sashay through Battery Park City as they give a series of free outdoor performances for all ages. A ticketed reception will be held at Pace University on Saturday following the closing performance. Runs through Saturday, August 18.

Saturday, August 11

Mostly Mozart Festival: “In the Name of the Earth”

3pm

Central Park

All Ages

Experience an immersive, outdoor musical performance during the world premiere of John Luther Adams’ “In the Name of the Earth.” The rain location for this event will be the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine.

Saturday, August 11-Sunday, August 12

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

9am-5pm

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

All Ages

This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in NYC! Dragon boats are traditional Chinese boats that are powered by a crew of approximately 20 people. Typically, a drummer leads the team as the drumbeat helps the crew synchronize their strokes. Watch a multitude of different dragon boat races and traditional music and dance performances from around the world during this annual cultural Chinese event. This event will take place rain or shine.