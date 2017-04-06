Free Family Events This Weekend! (April 7-9)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, April 7-Sunday, April 9

17th Annual FIRST New York City Competition & Expo

9am-5pm

The Armory Track & Field Center

All Ages

Join FIRST New York City–an organization dedicated to creating a world where science and technology are celebrated–as they host 48 FIRST Robotics Competition teams at their 17th annual New York City Regional. Bring the entire family and enjoy a unique opportunity to watch competing high school teams of future technologists from the New York tri-state area, Florida, Australia, China, and Turkey battle their student-built robots in FIRST STEAMWORKS! This high-energy event will leave New Yorkers of all ages in awe and amazement.

Friday, April 7

Worm Compost Program

11am

Ottendorfer Library

Ages 5 and up

Bring your kiddos to the Ottendorfer Library, where they will learn how to protect and help the environment at an early age. At this interactive workshop, kids will learn the benefits of composting and explore the stages of decomposition by using red wiggler worms to help the process along. Each participant will have the opportunity to make their own mini worm bin, which will teach them the process, stages, and benefits of composting indoors. Children will learn how their small contribution can help reduce the amount of waste we produce! Registration required.

Saturday, April 8

Annual Shearing of the Heather Celebration

10:30am-12pm

Fort Tryon Park

All Ages

Fort Tryon Park is hosting its Annual Shearing of the Heather Celebration this Saturday! All ages are welcome to watch as the Park’s Heather Garden staff and members of the Northeast Heather Society trim the area’s heather. There will also be face painting, a scavenger hunt, flower-themed crafts, and more.

Easter Egg Hunt

11am-1pm

Carl Schurz Park

All Ages

Celebrate Easter and the arrival of spring during Carl Schurz Park’s annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday. Kids will receive their own egg-collecting bags and participate in an egg hunt. Little egg hunters ages 3 and under can search for eggs in the toddler area on the Oval Lawn. There will also be photo ops with the Carl Schurz Bunny. Hunts will begin at 11:10am and run continuously every 20 minutes until 1pm. Rain date is Sunday, April 9.

Tilt Kids Festival: Fanny De Chaillé’s “The Teens Library”

11am-4pm

Albertine Books

Ages 6 and up

Let your kids’ imaginations run free at the Albertine Books where they can see some of their favorite books come to life. French artist Fanny de Chaillé presents an interactive living library! Visitors are invited to choose from a catalogue of “books”–which are actually people–and in intimate one-on-one sessions, these “books” are given a voice to tell their unique stories to an audience of kids and parents. This experience will remind adults and kids of the importance and power of storytelling! Please note: Some stories may contain mature content.

Family Treasures

12pm

Museum of Chinese in America

All Ages

Preserving precious family valuables such as photos, marriage and birth certificates, and little knickknacks can sometimes be a challenge, especially if you have a busy life. The Museum of Chinese in America is giving families the opportunity to learn how to properly save, store, and share your special family treasure. The 3rd annual Family Treasures event features hand-on workshops, giveaways, preservation tips, and lots of family stories. Plus, there will be a family corner for kids where they can participate in arts and crafts activities. Reservations required.

New York Tartan Day Parade

2pm

West 45th Street and 6th Avenue

All Ages

Celebrate Scottish heritage and pride! Join the National Tartan Day New York Committee as they march in the 19th Annual New York Tartan Day Parade. Bring the entire family to cheer the parade participants on as the New York Tartan Day Parade moves up 6th Avenue. The Parade starts at 2pm at West 45th Street and marches up 6th Avenue to 55th Street. Line-up is at 1pm and will be on the side streets near 6th Avenue and West 45th street. Register online if you want to be in the parade!

Thunderbird Social

7-9pm

American Indian Museum Heye Center

All Ages

Celebrate American Indian culture with the family at the American Indian Museum Heye Center! Join the Thunderbird Indian Singers and Dancers for an evening of inter-tribal dances led by Louis Mofsie (Hopi/Winnebago). Then dance to the beat of your own drum as featured drum groups Heyna Second Son Singers and Silver Cloud Singers get the entire family on their feet and moving in rhythm to the beat of the drums! Kids will learn about American Indian culture through dance and movement.

Sunday, April 9

NYRR Spring Youth Run 2017

11:15am

Central Park

Ages 7-18

This Sunday, ages 7-18 are invited to the New York Road Runners’ Spring Youth Run in Central Park. Runners will race 1.7 miles to the finish line at West Drive and 68th Street. And although winning isn’t everything, the top three boys and girls in their respective age groups will receive finisher medals! Pre-registration is required.