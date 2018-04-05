Free Family Events This Weekend! (April 6-8)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, April 6-Sunday, April 8

FIRST NYC 2018 Robotics Regional

9am-6pm

The Armory Track & Field Center

All Ages

Want to see robots battle it out? Fifty-one FIRST teams will compete at this event, some of whom are local and others who hail from Brazil, Turkey, China, and other countries. The winners will then move on to a global competition. For older kids, there’s also a career and college fair attached that can counsel on a future working in tech.

Friday, April 6

Family Fridays: “Playing with Pentominoes”

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

Kids can discover and create pentominoes, shapes created when five equal-sized squares are joined together, during this family-friendly event at the National Museum of Mathematics. Math education consultant Henri Picciotto will guide all ages through a variety of visual puzzles designed to challenge and enlighten. Preregistration is required.

Saturday, April 7

Annual Shearing of the Heather Celebration

10:30am-12pm

Fort Tryon Park

All Ages

Take your kids to the annual heather shearing, where they can learn all about why Fort Tryon has the largest heath and heather collection in the northeast and how to propagate their own heather from shearing clippings. The event will include flower-themed crafts, boutonniere creation, face painting, and more.

House Party: Imagination Island

12-5pm

BRIC House

All Ages

Hang out at BRIC for another weekend of family fun! Check the full schedule for a number of events, from art-making activities to bachata dance to VR experiences and even more! Events run at different times. Reservations are required.

New York Tartan Day Parade

2pm

Parade begins: 45th Street & 6th Avenue

All Ages

Celebrate New York Tartan Day with this parade down 6th Avenue! The route is from 45th Street to 55th Street. Love for all things Scottish will definitely be on display.

Saturday, April 7-Sunday, April 8

Prospect Park Opening Weekend

8:30am

Prospect Park

All Ages

Enjoy the beginning of spring with lots of fun events, including an old-fashioned baseball game, a parade, scavenger hunts, and carousel rides! For a complete list of activities, visit prospectpark.org. Some events require advance registration; all events are hosted by the Prospect Park Alliance.

Sunday, April 8

Spring Family Day: The Power of Music and You

12-4pm

Carnegie Hall

Ages 3-10

Bring the whole family together for this free Carnegie Hall event. Families can build handmade instruments, sing and dance with professional musicians, work on a mural, and more. Check their website for a full list of activities. Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.