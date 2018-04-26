New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (April 27-29)

    The weekend’s best events are free!

     By New York Family

    Asphalt Green’s Big Swim Big Kick event will take place this Saturday! Photo via facebook.com.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Friday, April 27

    Arbor Day 2018
    10am-7:30pm
    Madison Square Park
    All Ages
    Head to the park’s arboretum for a day of free programming. Events include an informative tree tour, paper leaf poem-writing, leaf identification, and much more. Check park website for a full schedule.

    Arbor Day
    12-4pm
    Prospect Park
    All Ages
    Check out the Audubon Center in Prospect Park for an afternoon of activities dedicated to Arbor Day. Overlapping events include an opportunity to learn about trees on a nature walk, share a nature activity pack with the whole family, and even more. Check Prospect Park’s site for more details.

    Saturday, April 28

    Puppetry Arts Family Festival
    11am-3pm
    4th Street (at 5th Avenue), Park Slope
    Head over to 4th Street on 5th Avenue in Brooklyn for a Puppetry Arts event. There’ll be fun, games, and entertainment for the whole family.

    Street Games
    11am-3pm
    Thomas Jefferson Park
    All Ages
    Head to Harlem this Saturday, when NYC Parks and the Walt Disney Company will host the 11th Annual Street Games in Thomas Jefferson Park! The Street Games event re-introduces old-school city games to kids. Participants can join rousing games of double-dutch, ultimate disc, wheelchair basketball, and more! Local radio stations will spin jams throughout the day and kids will enjoy live performances by a hip-hop breakdancer, a yo-yo master, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

    Big Swim Big Kick Benefit and Competition
    11am-4:30pm
    Asphalt Green
    Ages 6-10
    Since 1993, Asphalt Green’s Big Swim Big Kick fundraiser has raised over $10 million to provide New Yorkers with access to free sports and fitness programs. Benefit guests are able to eat at a gourmet luncheon with elite and Olympic athletes, participate in family-friendly activities, and see the swim and soccer exhibition up close. Events include a 25-yard swim race, a family-friendly meal, arts and crafts, a freestyle soccer exhibition, and far more. Be sure to support Asphalt Green as they support our city. Please note: Competition is free; benefit entry requires ticket purchase.

    The Golf Club Camp Open House
    12:30-2pm
    Chelsea Piers
    Ages 6-16
    Preview Chelsea Piers’ golf camp and performance golf camp at this event. Kids ages 6 to 16 can participate in a 30-minute golf class at 12:30 while parents learn all about summer offerings. Be sure to register at camps@chelseapiers.com or 212-336-6846.

    Arbor Day Celebration
    1-2:30pm
    The Evergreens Cemetery
    All Ages
    This Saturday learn about trees at The Evergreens Cemetery. Festivities include tree planting, flower planting, art activities, a tree identification walk, and a tree climbing demonstration by a professional arborist. Pre-registration is appreciated but not required.

    Sunday, April 29

    Family Day with Bria Skonberg
    2-3:30pm
    Louis Armstrong House Museum
    All Ages
    Singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg will discuss community during this family-friendly event at the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens.

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    See More Related Articles