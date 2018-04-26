Free Family Events This Weekend! (April 27-29)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, April 27

Arbor Day 2018

10am-7:30pm

Madison Square Park

All Ages

Head to the park’s arboretum for a day of free programming. Events include an informative tree tour, paper leaf poem-writing, leaf identification, and much more. Check park website for a full schedule.

Arbor Day

12-4pm

Prospect Park

All Ages

Check out the Audubon Center in Prospect Park for an afternoon of activities dedicated to Arbor Day. Overlapping events include an opportunity to learn about trees on a nature walk, share a nature activity pack with the whole family, and even more. Check Prospect Park’s site for more details.

Saturday, April 28

Puppetry Arts Family Festival

11am-3pm

4th Street (at 5th Avenue), Park Slope

Head over to 4th Street on 5th Avenue in Brooklyn for a Puppetry Arts event. There’ll be fun, games, and entertainment for the whole family.

Street Games

11am-3pm

Thomas Jefferson Park

All Ages

Head to Harlem this Saturday, when NYC Parks and the Walt Disney Company will host the 11th Annual Street Games in Thomas Jefferson Park! The Street Games event re-introduces old-school city games to kids. Participants can join rousing games of double-dutch, ultimate disc, wheelchair basketball, and more! Local radio stations will spin jams throughout the day and kids will enjoy live performances by a hip-hop breakdancer, a yo-yo master, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Big Swim Big Kick Benefit and Competition

11am-4:30pm

Asphalt Green

Ages 6-10

Since 1993, Asphalt Green’s Big Swim Big Kick fundraiser has raised over $10 million to provide New Yorkers with access to free sports and fitness programs. Benefit guests are able to eat at a gourmet luncheon with elite and Olympic athletes, participate in family-friendly activities, and see the swim and soccer exhibition up close. Events include a 25-yard swim race, a family-friendly meal, arts and crafts, a freestyle soccer exhibition, and far more. Be sure to support Asphalt Green as they support our city. Please note: Competition is free; benefit entry requires ticket purchase.

The Golf Club Camp Open House

12:30-2pm

Chelsea Piers

Ages 6-16

Preview Chelsea Piers’ golf camp and performance golf camp at this event. Kids ages 6 to 16 can participate in a 30-minute golf class at 12:30 while parents learn all about summer offerings. Be sure to register at camps@chelseapiers.com or 212-336-6846.

Arbor Day Celebration

1-2:30pm

The Evergreens Cemetery

All Ages

This Saturday learn about trees at The Evergreens Cemetery. Festivities include tree planting, flower planting, art activities, a tree identification walk, and a tree climbing demonstration by a professional arborist. Pre-registration is appreciated but not required.

Sunday, April 29

Family Day with Bria Skonberg

2-3:30pm

Louis Armstrong House Museum

All Ages

Singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg will discuss community during this family-friendly event at the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens.