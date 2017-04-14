Free Family Events This Weekend! (April 14-16)

Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival, Kids Easter Celebration at Grand Central Terminal, Family Fridays: “Ready, SET, Go!” at MoMath, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, April 14

Family Fridays: “Ready, SET, Go!”

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

Ages 8 and up

Spend this Friday evening playing SET at the National Museum of Mathematics! Liz McMahon, Gary Gordon, Hannah Gordon, and Rebecca Gordon, the authors of The Joy of SET, will teach participants the game’s mathematical strategies and explain how math plays a significant role in this seemingly simple card game.

Safety Around Water Week

10am-9pm

YMCAs throughout NYC

All ages

Safety Around Water Week at the YMCA provides children with the necessary tools to be safe and confident swimmers. The last day of this free class is being offered in all 5 boroughs tomorrow. Participants will learn about the health benefits of swimming, in addition to various safety tips. Children of all ages, as well as adults, are welcome to participate. Registration is required.

Saturday, April 15

Bushwick Easter Egg Hunt

2-4pm

Irving Square Park, Brooklyn

All ages

Join Swerve Church for a fun afternoon at Irving Square Park at their first ever Easter egg hunt. Aside from hunting for eggs, enjoy games, crafts, snacks, face painting, and even a live DJ. This event is free and open to the public.

Easter Eggstravaganza

2-4pm

The Evergreens Cemetery, Brooklyn

All ages

Visit the Easter Bunny and several of his friends at the Evergreens Cemetery, and at 2:30pm, partake in an Easter egg hunt while enjoying some free refreshments. Pre-registration is suggested.

Sunday, April 16

Kids Easter Celebration

10am-12pm

Grand Central Terminal

All ages

Celebrate Easter this year at Grand Central Terminal. Check out the Terminal’s Great Northern Food Hall for Easter egg dying and decorating and a hidden egg search. The eggs will be filled with saltwater taffy from the Brooklyn-based company Salty Road! Reservations are encouraged.

Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival

10am-4pm

Fifth Avenue (from 49th to 57th Streets)

All ages

This Easter Sunday, the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival return to Fifth Avenue–an annual NYC tradition dating back to the 1870s! Parade viewers can watch the pageantry pass beginning at 49th Street and ending at 57th Street. However, the area near St. Patrick’s Cathedral boasts the best viewing spots.