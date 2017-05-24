New York Family Magazine
    • Free Family Events This Memorial Day Weekend! (May 26-29)

    The Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, Family Fun Day on Governors Island, DanceAfrica 2017 Bazaar at BAM, and more!

     By New York Family

    The DanceAfrica 2017 Bazaar will take place this weekend in front of the Brooklyn Academy of Music! Photo via bam.org.

    Have an amazing holiday weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Through Tuesday, May 30

    Fleet Week New York
    Various times
    Various locations
    All Ages
    The week-long celebration honoring our military’s navy, marine, and coastguard personnel, now in its 29th year, is back with activities and attractions for everyone. A concert by the Navy Band in Central Park will kick off the week followed by the Parade of Ships, Drill Team performances, ship tours, and much more. With so much to offer, Fleet Week is sure to be a great event for family fun. Dates and times vary, see website for more details.

    Through Monday, May 29

    Fleet Week 2017
    10am
    Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
    All Ages
    The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will be hosting exciting activities for all ages during Fleet Week. Bring the kids and watch the ships arrive, meet former NASA astronauts, take part in the Memorial Day celebration, and enjoy live music. There is something for everyone during this week of festivities. Prices, locations, and times vary, see website for details. Please note: Activities on the pier are free and open to the public. Other activities require a fee.

    Friday, May 26-Sunday, May 28

    The Lower East Side Festival of the Arts
    Various times
    Theater for the New City
    All Ages
    Whether you enjoy fine art, dance, theater, or music, you can find it all at the 22nd annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, presented by Theater for the New City. This year’s theme “Art V Tyranny,” shines a light on the importance of the arts in our lives and the forces that challenge them. With vendors, food, activities for kids, and lots of art, the festival is sure to have something for everyone. Times vary, see website for details.

    Friday, May 26

    Teen Night: Keeffe It Up!
    5-7:30pm
    Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn
    Teens ages 13 and up
    Come enjoy “Teen Night: Keeffe It Up!” at The Brooklyn Museum for a night filled with activities inspired by the exhibition, “Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern.” Planned by teens themselves, this night will include live music, dance performances, food, and workshops. With a different exhibition serving as the theme for each event, Teen Night is a fun and creative way to meet new friends and learn about the arts.

    Saturday, May 27

    Queens Book Festival: Children’s Youth Day: Pure Imagination
    11:30am-7pm
    LIC Landing, Queens
    All Ages
    The Queens Book Festival is back and this year they have a special day just for children and young adults. They have a lineup full of some of the best youth writers and illustrators like Anna Raff and Aram Kim. This event will introduce children to the many genres of the literary world. The festival will have book signings, panel discussions, and other entertainment and activities. Please note: Admission is free, but a donation of $25 will guarantee you seating access.

    Family Day
    12-3pm
    BRIC House
    All Ages
    This Saturday, enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly activities during Family Day at BRIC House. BRIC’s Teaching Artists will lead children in digital animation workshops, screen printing, and bookmaking! Visitors can also tour the gallery’s new student exhibition and television studios. Reservations are required.

    Brooklyn Beanstalk: Circus in the Park
    2-3:30pm
    Prospect Park, Brooklyn
    All Ages
    Brooklyn Beanstalk is hosting Circus in the Park in Prospect Park. This free event is for all children to juggle, test their balance, and have great fun playing and doing circus-like feats. No prior experience is necessary, but children must be under parental supervision. Reservations are required.

    Saturday, May 27-Monday, May 29

    DanceAfrica 2017 Bazaar
    Saturday: 12-10pm; Sunday & Monday: 12-8pm
    Brooklyn Academy of Music
    All Ages
    This Memorial Day weekend, the Brooklyn Academy of Music will host its annual DanceAfrica Bazaar! The outdoor market will feature more than 150 vendors selling African, Caribbean, and African-American wares. Clothing, crafts, and food will also be available for purchase. This event will take place rain or shine.

    Sunday, May 28

    Family Fun Day
    11am-4pm
    Governors Island
    All Ages
    Join Governors Island for its annual Family Fun Day this Sunday! The afternoon will feature live performances from Tim Kubart and the Space Cadets, The Story Pirates, Mario the Magician, the Shinbone Alley Stilt Band, and Loony Toony the Clown. There will also be face painting, puppet making, and much more. Food will be available from Blue Marble, People’s Pops, Renegade Lemonade, Sabrett, and Perfect Picnic.

    16th Annual Mamapalooza Outdoor Festival
    12-5pm
    Riverside Park South
    All Ages
    Moms deserve the best, so The Motherhood Foundation’s annual Mamapalooza Festival is the perfect way to celebrate mothers everywhere! The music-and-art-filled festival at Pier 1 in Riverside Park will include family concerts, kids activities, food vendors, and much more! This year’s theme is “SING OUT SISTER.”

