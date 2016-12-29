Free Family Events This Holiday Weekend! (December 30-January 1)

Coney Island New Year’s Eve Celebration, New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, Annual New Year’s Day Swim, and more!

Have an amazing holiday weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, December 30

Seasonal Arts and Crafts: Snowman Bottle

2:30-4pm

Poe Park, Bronx

All Ages

This Friday, visitors to the Bronx’s Poe Park can create a snowman bottle out of plastic containers and jars! For inspiration, kids can check out the park’s new “Whimsical Winter Wonder…Exhibition.” Participants must bring their own bottles. Containers should have labels removed and be clean and dry. Please do not bring jars that are larger than 16 oz.

Saturday, December 31

3rd Annual Coney Island New Year’s Eve Celebration

9pm-Midnight

Coney Island, Brooklyn

All Ages

Ring in 2017 on Coney Island! There will be free rides on Deno’s Wonder Wheel, the Thunderbolt, and the B&B Carousel (weather permitting), ice skating at Abe Stark Rink (6-10pm), fireworks, and live music and performances. To insure a good time is had by all, the New York Aquarium will be open late.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

11pm-Midnight

Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

All Ages

Are you still looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? This year, ring in 2017 by viewing a spectacular firework display in Prospect Park, and help kick off the Park’s 150th anniversary! The festive celebration includes live performances and tasty hot chocolate that will help keep the family warm into the New Year. Don’t forget your blanket! Registration is required.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Sunday, January 1

Early Morning Bird Walk: Bring in the New Year with Birds

10-11am

Prospect Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Start your New Year by exploring the fascinating birds of Prospect Park! On New Year’s Day, the Brooklyn Bird Club is hosting a tour of the park’s nature trails and sharing interesting tales of the ducks who call the park home during the cold weather months while visitors admire their beautiful plumage. This experience is sure to delight the birdwatchers in the family!

Annual New Year’s Day Swim

1-2pm

Coney Island, Brooklyn

Ages 18 and up; children under 18 must have a parent/guardian register for them

Here’s your chance to swim with the polar bears! Join the Coney Island Polar Bear Club and Camp Sunshine for this annual New Year’s Day swim. Families who are willing to brave the frosty weather can take a plunge in the Atlantic Ocean and help raise money to send children with life-threatening illnesses and their families on a retreat. If you’re too scared to “freeze for a reason” and take the plunge, do the “Chicken Dip” where you just wiggle your toes in the water. Either way, the money raised is going to a great cause! Please note: This event is free, however there is a suggested donation fee of $40 per swimmer.