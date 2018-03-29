Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 30-April 1)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Saturday, March 31

The Easter Egg Hunt

10am-2pm

Rockefeller Center

Ages 2-10

Gather at Rockefeller Center for its first Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday! This free event will feature an egg hunt for ages 2 through 10, Easter bonnet-making stations, live musical performances, giveaways, and more. Onsite registration is required for the hunt; participants will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

WBO Spring Egg Hunt

11am-2pm

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center

Ages 3-10

The Bronx’s Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center will host its annual Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday. The afternoon will feature carnival games, arts and crafts, a visit from the Easter Bunny, potato sack races, and much more! Plus adults and children can snag free bike helmets courtesy of the NYC Department of Transportation. Please note: While this event is free, a donation of non-perishable food items will be accepted and given to a local food pantry.

NYSoM Easter Eggstravaganza

12-3:30pm

East Harlem’s Target Garden and Home Depot Garden

All Ages

NYSoM is excited to organize and bring its Easter activities to the Harlem community. There will be egg hunt activities throughout the day, so it’s always a good time to drop by. There will also be an Easter Bunny to take pictures with children as well as egg painting and prizes.

Sunday, April 1

5th Annual Easter Party

10am-12pm

The High Line Hotel

All Ages

Join the High Line Hotel for its 5th Annual Easter Party! Families with children of all ages can enjoy petting zoos, an Easter Bunny visit, face painting, balloon animals, arts and crafts, and snacks.

Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival

10am-4pm

Fifth Avenue (from 49th to 57th Streets)

All Ages

This Easter Sunday, the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival return to Fifth Avenue–an annual NYC tradition dating back to the 1870s! Parade viewers can watch the pageantry pass beginning at 49th street and ending at 57th Street. However, the area near St. Patrick’s Cathedral boasts the best viewing spots.