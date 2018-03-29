Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 30-April 1)
The best events of the weekend are free!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Saturday, March 31
The Easter Egg Hunt
10am-2pm
Rockefeller Center
Ages 2-10
Gather at Rockefeller Center for its first Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday! This free event will feature an egg hunt for ages 2 through 10, Easter bonnet-making stations, live musical performances, giveaways, and more. Onsite registration is required for the hunt; participants will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.
WBO Spring Egg Hunt
11am-2pm
Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center
Ages 3-10
The Bronx’s Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center will host its annual Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday. The afternoon will feature carnival games, arts and crafts, a visit from the Easter Bunny, potato sack races, and much more! Plus adults and children can snag free bike helmets courtesy of the NYC Department of Transportation. Please note: While this event is free, a donation of non-perishable food items will be accepted and given to a local food pantry.
NYSoM Easter Eggstravaganza
12-3:30pm
East Harlem’s Target Garden and Home Depot Garden
All Ages
NYSoM is excited to organize and bring its Easter activities to the Harlem community. There will be egg hunt activities throughout the day, so it’s always a good time to drop by. There will also be an Easter Bunny to take pictures with children as well as egg painting and prizes.
Sunday, April 1
5th Annual Easter Party
10am-12pm
The High Line Hotel
All Ages
Join the High Line Hotel for its 5th Annual Easter Party! Families with children of all ages can enjoy petting zoos, an Easter Bunny visit, face painting, balloon animals, arts and crafts, and snacks.
Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival
10am-4pm
Fifth Avenue (from 49th to 57th Streets)
All Ages
This Easter Sunday, the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival return to Fifth Avenue–an annual NYC tradition dating back to the 1870s! Parade viewers can watch the pageantry pass beginning at 49th street and ending at 57th Street. However, the area near St. Patrick’s Cathedral boasts the best viewing spots.