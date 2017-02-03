Free Family Events Happening This Weekend! (February 3-5)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, February 3

Brown Rice Family Concert

6-10pm

The Bronx Museum

All Ages

Carnegie Hall delivers some of its fun to the Bronx Museum! The Brown Rice Family, an eclectic music group, will bring to you and yours high energy, rhythmic beats, and music from different cultures. This event will also feature new works and performances by youth in partnership with Carnegie Hall’s Musical Connection Program. Free tours of the gallery and a kids activity table, will be available from 6-8pm. Performance begins at 7:30pm. Cash bar on premises.

Saturday, February 4

The Okee Dokee Brothers

11am & 2pm

The David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Ages 2-5

The Grammy-award winning Okee Dokee Brothers will bring their special blend of witty American folk music to Lincoln Center. Their contagious passion for the great outdoors is at the heart of their music–after the show, you’ll want to get outside!

New York Family Camp Fair

12-3pm

Berkeley Carroll School, Brooklyn

All Ages

What is your child doing this summer? New York Family’s Camp Fairs, presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey, are your best resource to find the right camp for your child. Families can meet dozens of day camps (in and out of the city) and sleepaway camps (from all over the Northeast) at the Camp Fairs. The fairs are also free, and children are welcome. Most importantly, the Camp Fairs offer families the unprecedented opportunity to speak with a big host of camp directors and get essential questions answered.

Special Bonus: Anyone who registers and attends the February 4, 11 or 12 Camp Fairs will automatically be registered to win a family membership for this summer at the amazing Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club. A giveaway worth $8,500!

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Sunday, February 5

Compost Build with GrowNYC

10:30am-2pm

Queens County Farm Museum

Geared towards adults, but teens are welcome

If you ever wondered what happens to the leftover scraps at NYC Green markets, then guess no more! Visit the farm with GrowNYC’s Zero Waste program to learn the 411. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy clothes and shoes, bring snacks and water, and get ready to learn first-hand, how to build a compost windrow pile.

18th Annual New York City Lunar New Year Parade & Festival

12-4:30pm

Manhattan Chinatown

All Ages

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style in Manhattan’s Chinatown. This 18-year tradition will take you on a journey many others have explored before. If you don’t want to miss out on street vendors, music, and a general joyous and colorful celebration, then be sure to join the fun of the year of the Rooster. Parade begins at 1pm.