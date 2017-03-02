Free Events For Families This Weekend! (March 3-5)

Falu’s Bazaar at Lincoln Center, International Human Rights Art Festival’s KidsFest at Dixon Place, The Music of Chick Corea at Bloomingdale School of Music, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, March 3

Family Fridays: The Mathematical Mysteries of a U.S. $1 Bill

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

Join award-winning educator Dave Masunaga as he shares insights into the $1 bill! Families with children of all ages will learn about the currency’s history and its many connections to arithmetic, origami, and geometry. Samples will be handed out. Preregistration is required.

The Music of Chick Corea

7pm

Bloomingdale School of Music

All Ages

Swing by the Bloomingdale School of Music with your kids and enjoy the mellow, smooth sounds of jazz! Join three of BSM’s jazz faculty members led by pianist Michael Cochrane as they celebrate the talent and creativity of award-winning jazz master, Chick Corea. Relax and let the music soothe your soul at this unique performance.

Beginning Saturday, March 4

Tilt Kids Festival: Hervé Tullet’s “This Isn’t Trash” Exhibit

Various times

The Invisible Dog Art Center, Brooklyn

All Ages

Teach your kids the value of creative art! Join insanely imaginative artist Hervé Tullet—known for his beloved children’s book Press Here—as he presents “This Isn’t Trash,” his first-ever exhibition in New York. Kids will get a tour of the exhibit which is comprised of hundreds of colorfully painted, torn, and reassembled sheets of paper hung from the ceiling. Families will explore new viewpoints during this inspiring art exhibit! Tours will be guided by trained teaching artist Amélie Gaulier. Runs Thursdays through Sundays through Saturday, April 15.

Saturday, March 4

International Human Rights Art Festival: KidsFest

9:30-11:30am

Dixon Place

All Ages

Kids of all ages are invited to Dixon Place this Saturday for the International Human Rights Art Festival’s KidsFest! Participants can create advocacy art during arts and crafts workshops led by other children. Members of Art and Resistance Through Education (ARTE) and The Ray of Hope Project will also be on hand to run interactive programs designed to education children about the importance of human rights advocacy.

Falu’s Bazaar

11am & 2pm

Lincoln Center

Ages 2-5

Take a trip across the globe without leaving NYC! Join vocalist Falu Shah as she mixes classical Indian music with American pop to create a unique “Indie-Hindi” style. Kids will love the sound traditional Indian and Western instruments make when played together, plus they will learn all about Indian culture through this “ethereal and transcendent” performance. This high-energy concert will have the whole family dancing and clapping along to the infectious beat. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.