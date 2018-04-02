Food Network Star Jeff Mauro Shares Pulled Pork Slider Recipe!

Juicy Juice expert and Food Network star is inspiring kids to expand their taste palates with his original recipe for pulled pork sliders that are tasty and easy for school nights!

Jeff Mauro is a Food Network star and Juicy Juice Flavor Expert who is helping families around the country discover a world of flavor with the Juicy Juice 100% juice line and inspiring kids to expand their taste palates with his original recipes.

He shared his wonderful Sweet & Smoky BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders recipe that takes only 30 minutes to cook! It leaves everyone deliciously full without all the hassle! Here’s the full recipe to make 12 sliders:

Ingredients:

3 pounds of boneless pork shoulder

2 tablespoons of garlic salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 cups of Juicy Juice® 100% juice, tropical flavor (or Juicy Juice® 100%, apple juice flavor)

1 cup of your favorite smoky barbeque sauce

2 tablespoons of chipotle in adobo

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1 pack of Hawaiian slider buns (buttered and grilled in a non-stick pan)

Dill pickles

French fried onions

Directions:

Season all sides of pork shoulder with garlic salt and black pepper.

In a slow cooker, mix together Juicy Juice® 100% juice, tropical flavor, barbecue sauce, chipotle in adobo and apple cider vinegar.

Place seasoned pork in pot, cover, and cook on low for six hours or until it is super tender.

Using two forks, lightly shred the pork and mix with all the residual juices. Season to taste if necessary.

Place pork on slider buns, top with a pickle and French fried onions.

Serve with your favorite barbecue sauce for dipping!