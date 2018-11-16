Gobble Gobble Give Thanksgiving

No one should be left without a Thanksgiving meal: That is why Gobble Gobble Give is bringing volunteers together to give out care packages for Thanksgiving. Arrive with a warm-prepared dish, sort out donations into individual boxes, and head out into the community to deliver care packages for those in need. Spread the traditional holiday spirit for everyone to enjoy this season. November 22. Church of the Intercession, Harlem, gggnyc.org