Get Involved With These Food Drives This Holiday Season
With Thanksgiving around the corner, bring the family together and give back to the community. Pick one of these organizations to participate in this holiday season by making sure other families get to have a Thanksgiving dinner, as well as putting regular meals on the table around this time of the year.
-
Daily News Food Drive
Get the kids involved with City Harvest’s holiday food drive with the Kids Can Help Competition. Have your school participate by collecting non-perishable food that will stock up soup kitchens, food pantries, and community food programs. The school that raises the most donations will win a grand prize at the end! October 23- January 18. Participating schools, cityharvest.org
-
The 2018 Thousand Turkey Challenge
It’s turkey season: That means that for West Side Campaign Against Hunger, it’s time to collect at least 1,000 turkeys across New York so that everyone can enjoy a turkey dinner this Thanksgiving. There are many ways to get involved: Bring a turkey, buy one, or text TURKEY to 56512. November 19-21. West Side Campaign Against Hunger, wscah.org
-
FeedingNYC
Get involved this season by packing meals for Thanksgiving with FeedingNYC. Be part of giving to 1,000 families in the community by packing and delivering meals with a group of 500 volunteers. You will be helping out families all over the city and spreading smiles in the process! November 20. Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers, feedingnyc.org
-
God’s Love We Deliver
Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks and eat comforting food, that is why God’s Love We Deliver is dedicated to making Thanksgiving possible for everyone. Come with the family to volunteer your time to pack and deliver meals across the city. Nothing is more rewarding than giving back to the community. 8:45am, November 22. Citywide locations, glwd.volunteerhub.com
-
Gobble Gobble Give Thanksgiving
No one should be left without a Thanksgiving meal: That is why Gobble Gobble Give is bringing volunteers together to give out care packages for Thanksgiving. Arrive with a warm-prepared dish, sort out donations into individual boxes, and head out into the community to deliver care packages for those in need. Spread the traditional holiday spirit for everyone to enjoy this season. November 22. Church of the Intercession, Harlem, gggnyc.org
-
Manhattan Church of Christ
Join the Manhattan Church of Christ by signing up with your family as volunteers to help feed the community. There will be multiple sign-up opportunities throughout the holiday season, so you will definitely get the chance to get involved in the community and make others joyful by giving your support. 10am-2pm, dates vary. 48 East 80th Street, manhattanchurch.org
-
Friendsgiving For No Kid Hungry
One in six kids in America face hunger; hosting your own Friendsgiving fundraiser in your own home can help feed children through food programs. Have fun hosting your Friendsgiving by having a great time with friends and raising money for children–a great event for everyone! friendsgiving.nokidhungry.org
-
Food Bank For New York City
Donating even small amounts of food can go a long way. Find your local food drop-off site and give what you can. It’s as easy as picking a few items from your pantry and stopping by the nearest site from your home–an easy way for kids to get involved! foodbanknyc.org