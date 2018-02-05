Flatiron: The Destination For Kids In NYC

When you think of the beauty of New York, the Flatiron district quickly comes to mind. Its beautifully designed residential buildings and calm atmosphere has people flocking to the area constantly. In addition to its convenience (it has six different subway lines), this district has numerous kid-friendly destinations that will attract the entire family.

The Center for Book Arts explores how books are made. They provide exhibitions, classes, public programming, literary presentations, artist and writer opportunities, publications, and book collection as part of their overarching mission of putting book art practice into the bigger context of contemporary art. The Center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 11am-6pm, providing children-friendly programming and workshops.

Karma Kids Yoga is the spot for children to learn to match their breathing to their body in a fun-filled, not the usual type of yoga way. Promoting self-confidence, respect, and overall love for others, Karma Kids offers an array of classes for kids, teens, and families. It was even featured on Sesame Street!

Open year-round for people of all ages to enjoy, Madison Square Park provides beautiful scenery in the heart of Flatiron. In addition to simply enjoying the outdoors, the Conservancy throws free programs and activities for children and families to take part in. Explore this outdoor wonderland daily from 6am-11pm.

The National Museum of Mathematics (a.k.a. MoMath) is North America’s only museum purely dedicated to math. The museum has exhibits, galleries, and programs centered around the wonders of mathematics to spark further learning and curiosity. The exhibits at hand are for people of all ages and will make even the eldest of crowds scratch their heads in wonder. While this museum is open and available for everyone, the exhibits are most valuable for students in grades 4-8.

Rizzoli Bookstore was established in 1964 in New York. Retaining the title of literary landmark, it is still widely known as one of the foremost independent booksellers in America. Not only does their children’s section stand out as something families have to see, but Rizzoli also specializes in illustration and architecture literature.

Sony Square NYC is the place where the latest and greatest gadgets and programs come to life. This interactive environment immerses children into the tech world, showing them things they’ve only dreamed about. Featuring interactive exhibits, workshops, music, performances, and games, your family will never want to leave this free hub of fun.

TADA! Youth Theater creates musicals for kids, starring kids. This allows children to explore this area of the arts and to become comfortable in front of audiences. In addition to the afterschool programs offered, TADA! offers camps for children, so that the learning and loving never has to stop even if school is on break.