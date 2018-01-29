NYU Hockey Game

Although no NHL players will be participating in the 2018 Olympics, get your kids psyched about watching the US team on TV by taking them to a live game. Cheer for the New York University Violets as they take on the University of Rhode Island at the Chelsea Piers Sky Rink. Tickets are free, but the team suggests donations to that night’s charity. Free, 8:30pm, February 2 and 3. Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers, 61 Chelsea Piers, 212-336-6100, gonyuathletics.com.