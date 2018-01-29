Five Ways To Get Your Kids Into The Olympic Spirit
These Olympic events will get your kids in the spirit of the games just in time for the opening ceremony on February 9 in Pyeongchang.
Get your kids in the mood to cheer on Team USA at the Winter Olympics with these events!
Soul on Ice
Five winter Olympic sports take place on the ice, so there’s no better time to introduce your kids to skating. This event, sponsored by Figure Skating in Harlem, will feature soul music, food, raffles, and ice skating demonstrations. $15, 1:30pm-3:30pm, February 3. Lasker Rink, 110 Malcolm X Boulevard, 917-492-3856, figureskatinginharlem.org.
NYU Hockey Game
Although no NHL players will be participating in the 2018 Olympics, get your kids psyched about watching the US team on TV by taking them to a live game. Cheer for the New York University Violets as they take on the University of Rhode Island at the Chelsea Piers Sky Rink. Tickets are free, but the team suggests donations to that night’s charity. Free, 8:30pm, February 2 and 3. Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers, 61 Chelsea Piers, 212-336-6100, gonyuathletics.com.
She's On Point! A Celebration Of Girls In Sports
In 2016, about 45 percent of Olympic athletes were women. Celebrate them and other girls in sports with the NYC Parks Department at an event including kayaking, water aerobics, water basketball, soccer, and art activities for all ages. RSVP strongly recommended. Free, 11am-3pm, February 3. Hansborough Recreation Center, 35 West 134th Street, 212-234-9603, nycparksgov.org.
Family Day: Korean New Year
The Games are being held in Pyeongchang this year, which is a perfect reason to teach your kids about Korean culture! Join The Korea Society as they celebrate the Korean New Year (which isn’t actually until February 16) with storytelling, arts workshops, and traditional games. Tickets $35 for a family of five non-members, 11am and 1pm, February 3. The Korea Society, 350 Madison Avenue, 212-759-7525, koreasociety.org.
Sledding
Although sledding isn’t an official Olympic sport, sliding down a snowy hill is certainly in the spirit of sports that are, like skiing and snowboarding. Use this list of the best places to go sledding the next time it snows. nycparksgov.org.