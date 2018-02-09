First Smart Car Seat: CYBEX’s Sirona M With SensorSafe 2.0

CYBEX is known for their safety, design, and functionality of their car seats, strollers, and baby carriers. Now, the company is launching their first-ever “smart” car seat, the Sirona M with SensorSafe 2.0. With safety being the most important factor, this car seat integrates the SensorSafe 2.0 technology into the chest clip to alert parents when potentially unsafe situations occur. Parents can download an app that connects to the child’s seat and sends notifications when it senses a child has been left behind, if the chest clip comes unbuckled, the temperature of the vehicle, and if the child has been sitting in the seat for too long.

Other features include the L.S.P. System that absorbs 25 percent more impact forces in the event of a side impact, an energy-absorbing shell, 12-position height-adjustable headrest, 10-position reclining backrest, and a one-pull latch removal. This highly intuitive and safe seat comes in various colors: Pepper Black, Manhattan Grey, Lavastone Black, and Denim Blue.

The Sirona M with SensorSafe 2.0 is selling for $329 on multiple online retail stores.

To find out more about this car seat of the future, go to cybex-online.com/us.