Spots With A Great View Of The 4th Of July Fireworks

Boat Cruises

If you want a more sophisticated and luxurious way to celebrate under the fireworks then a cruise is the right place for you. Numerous companies are offering the opportunity to celebrate on the water with a clear view of the fireworks and Manhattan’s skyline. Some even offer a buffet, hors-d’oeuvres, and an open bar, like the Independence Day Family Fireworks Cruise aboard The Audubon Yacht! While tickets for this one start at $139 many others like the North River Lobster Company and the Hornblower Cruise are pricier and climb as high as $600. So if you’re looking for a great deal for a cruise experience then make sure to buy your tickets sooner rather than later.