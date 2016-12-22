Find The Perfect Camp For Your Child At Our Annual Camp Fairs

It may be cold out now, but summer camp season is right around the corner!

What is your child doing this summer? New York Family’s Camp Fairs, presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey, are your best resource to find the right camp for your child.

The most sought after camps fill up fast. So our January and February Camp Fairs — the largest in the city — are your first and best opportunity to ensure that you’ll be able to reserve a place at the camp you want most.

Families can meet dozens of day camps (in and out of the city) and sleepaway camps (from all over the Northeast) at the Camp Fairs. The fairs are also free, and children are welcome. Most importantly, the Camp Fairs offer families the unprecedented opportunity to speak with a big host of camp directors and get essential questions answered: What kinds of camps are right for my child? Should my child go to day camp in the city or out of the city? Is my child ready for sleepaway camp? Should we look at general camps or specialty camps? See the list of participating camps at bottom.

Upcoming Camp Dates:



Upper East Side:

Saturday, January 28, 2017

St Jean Baptiste High School

167 East 75th Street

Upper West Side:

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Congregation Rodeph Sholom

7 West 83rd Street

Park Slope:

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Berkeley Carroll School

181 Lincoln Place

Tribeca:

Saturday, February 11, 2017

BMCC (Borough of Manhattan Community College)

199 Chambers Street

Cobble Hill:

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Brooklyn Heights Montessori School

9 Bergen Street

Special Bonus: Anyone who registers and attends our Camp Fairs will automatically be registered to win a family membership for this summer at the amazing Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club. A giveaway worth $8,500!

Register Now: You can register for our Camp Fairs and enter to for your chance to win our giveaway by clicking here.

