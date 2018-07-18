-
Current Issue
-
New York Family Guides
-
- June
July 2018August
- SU
- MO
- TU
- WE
- TH
- FR
- SA
Events for
July 1st07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy08:00 AM•Attractions
Happy-Go-Lucky Art ExhibitHappy-Go-Lucky ExhibitionAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street
SEE ALL•Attractions•FREE
“Mom-and-Pops of the L.E.S.” InstallationSeward Park
Events for
July 2nd07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park ConservancyAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street•Attractions
Experience The Life And Works Of M.C. EscherIndustry City
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 3rd07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park ConservancyAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge StreetAll of the day•Attractions•FREE
Jacob Hashimoto Installation On Governors IslandGovernors Island
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 4th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park ConservancyAll of the day•Attractions•FREE
Jacob Hashimoto Installation On Governors IslandGovernors Island01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
SEE ALLAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street
Events for
July 5th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Attractions
Pop-Up Tennis With New York EmpireAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 6th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park ConservancyAll of the day•Music•FREE
Annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount CarmelAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street
SEE ALLAll of the day•Attractions•FREE
Jacob Hashimoto Installation On Governors IslandGovernors Island
Events for
July 7th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy08:00 AM•Attractions
Happy-Go-Lucky Art ExhibitHappy-Go-Lucky Exhibition08:00 AM•Theater•FREE
“The Golden Dove” on Governors IslandGovernors Island
SEE ALL•Attractions•FREE
“Mom-and-Pops of the L.E.S.” InstallationSeward Park
Events for
July 8th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy08:00 AM•Attractions
Happy-Go-Lucky Art ExhibitHappy-Go-Lucky ExhibitionAll of the day•Music
New York “Tap City” Festival
SEE ALL•Attractions•FREE
Tauba Auerbach: “Flow Separation” Exhibition in Hudson River ParkHudson River Park
Events for
July 9th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park ConservancyAll of the day•Music
New York “Tap City” FestivalAll of the day•Attractions•FREE
Jacob Hashimoto Installation On Governors IslandGovernors Island
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 10th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Attractions•FREE
Tauba Auerbach: “Flow Separation” Exhibition in Hudson River ParkHudson River ParkAll of the day•Music
New York “Tap City” Festival
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 11th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy08:00 AM•Music
Opry City Stage At Times SquareOpry City Stage08:00 AM•Theater•FREE
“The Golden Dove” on Governors IslandGovernors Island
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 12th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park ConservancyAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge StreetAll of the day•Attractions•FREE
Jacob Hashimoto Installation On Governors IslandGovernors Island
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 13th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park ConservancyAll of the day•Music
New York “Tap City” Festival01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
SEE ALLAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street
Events for
July 14th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Museums
Underground Heroes: New York Transit In ComicsNew York Transit MuseumAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street
SEE ALL•Attractions•FREE
Tauba Auerbach: “Flow Separation” Exhibition in Hudson River ParkHudson River Park
Events for
July 15th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Attractions
Pop-Up Tennis With New York Empire•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 16th07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy08:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Out of Many, One: American Civics and CitizenshipHouse 18 in Nolan Park•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 17th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
SEE ALL•Attractions
Experience The Life And Works Of M.C. EscherIndustry City
Events for
July 18th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden06:00 AM•
The Gold Magnolias at Madison Square ParkMadison Square Park07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy
SEE ALLAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street
Events for
July 19th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Theater•FREE
CityParks PuppetMobile: “The Big Good Wolf”
SEE ALL•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
Events for
July 20th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
SEE ALL•Attractions
Experience The Life And Works Of M.C. EscherIndustry City
Events for
July 21st01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Museums
Underground Heroes: New York Transit In ComicsNew York Transit Museum
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 22nd01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
SEE ALL08:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Out of Many, One: American Civics and CitizenshipHouse 18 in Nolan Park
Events for
July 23rd01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Attractions•FREE
“Mom-and-Pops of the L.E.S.” InstallationSeward Park
SEE ALL•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
Events for
July 24th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
SEE ALL01:00 PM•Museums
History Detective Briefcase For Families At New York Historical Society
Events for
July 25th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park ConservancyAll of the day•Museums
“Summer of Magic: Treasures from the David Copperfield Collection” Exhibit At New-York Historical SocietyNew-York Historical Society
SEE ALLAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street
Events for
July 26th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
SEE ALL•Attractions
Experience The Life And Works Of M.C. EscherIndustry City
Events for
July 27th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
SEE ALL•Theater•FREE
“Twelfth Night” in Bryant ParkBryant Park
Events for
July 28th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy08:00 AM•Theater•FREE
“The Golden Dove” on Governors IslandGovernors Island
SEE ALLAll of the day•Museums
Below The Horizon: Kiki Smith At Museum At Eldridge StreetMuseum at Eldridge Street
Events for
July 29th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden07:00 AM•Attractions•FREE
Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter At Madison Square Park Conservancy•Theater•FREE
CityParks PuppetMobile: “The Big Good Wolf”
SEE ALL•Museums•FREE
LEGO® Bricks: A Celebration! At Scandinavia HouseScandinavia House
Events for
July 30th01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden08:00 AM•Music
Opry City Stage At Times SquareOpry City StageAll of the day•Attractions•FREE
Jacob Hashimoto Installation On Governors IslandGovernors Island
SEE ALL11:30 AM•Museums
Morgan Explorers: Family Drop-in Museum Experience At The Morgan Library
Events for
July 31st01:30 AM•Attractions
Edible Academy: Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickle me! at NYBGNew York Botanical Garden08:00 AM•Music
Opry City Stage At Times SquareOpry City Stage11:30 AM•Museums
Morgan Explorers: Family Drop-in Museum Experience At The Morgan Library
SEE ALL•Attractions•FREE
“Mom-and-Pops of the L.E.S.” InstallationSeward Park