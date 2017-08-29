New York Family Magazine
    • Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

    An amazing maternity shoot done during the solar eclipse, how to get the most out of your jogging stroller, and more

     By Mia Weber

    We are living for this solar eclipse maternity shoot! (Mommyish)

    Want to incorporate a jogging stroller into your workout routine? Here’s how to make the best of it! (New York Times Magazine)

    Congrats to Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan–the tech royalty couple just welcomed their second daughter, August. (People)

    Have you seen the pics of the world’s largest bounce house? Because it’s amazing and we’re obsessed! (Mommy Nearest)

    Prepare for the new school year with these easy family dinner ideas. (Cup of Jo)

    Still reeling from the GoT finale? Check out these cute pics of toddlers dressed as your fave characters. (Cafe Mom)

    It’s official: These are the top-rated nursing bras on Amazon. (POPSUGAR)

