Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her postpartum depression + Parental leave across the globe + Beyonce’s new baby bump pics + more

In a brave move, famously funny supermodel and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen opens up about her struggles with postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter last year. The new mom hopes her story will inspire other new moms to get help if they need it. (Glamour)

Fashion lover rejoice: A Cup of Jo’s Joanna Goddard shared a week of her 6-year-old son Toby’s imaginative outfits, and they’re every bit as fashion-forward as you can imagine. (Cup of Jo)

This preschool teacher went above and beyond the call of duty when she donated a kidney to one of her 5-year-old students. (Mommyish)

How does the United States measure up? In this informative–and occasionally poignant–BuzzFeed post, 15 parents reveal what maternity (and paternity) leave is like in several countries around the world. (BuzzFeed)

Usually, a transparent communication is the key to a successful and harmonic parent-children relationship. However, sometimes, the best consolation is silence. (Washington Post)

Pregnancy does not need to compromise fashion! Read this guide of different ways to stay in style when you’re expecting. (Well Rounded NY)

Most people can’t get enough of Beyonce, and if this is you, then enjoy her recent baby bump picture release. (The Stir)

Get ready to LOL! Read all about the case of two little boys, a haircut, and a plan to trick their teacher. (TODAY)