Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

A new app for pregnant women + DIY fort inspiration for winter days + Tips on gardening at home with kids + more

How can you ask for a seat if you are pregnant and the subway is packed with passengers too occupied with their phones and newspapers? Learn about the new app that solves the problem. (Mashable)

Need a winter day activity? Check out these whimsical make-at-home forts for inspiration. (Brit+Co.)

Pixar fans everywhere can celebrate in style with these 15 amazing movie-inspired cakes. (BuzzFeed)

The popular Finnish practice, just implemented by New Jersey hospitals, provides new parents with stocked “baby boxes” and could actually aid in decreasing infant deaths. (Huffington Post)

These 5 easy tips, suggested by Greta Pemberton, director of youth programming at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, make at-home gardening a fun and educational activity for kids. (Mommy Nearest)

Get a peek at Katherine Heigl’s new bundle of joy! (People)

Breast pumping rooms in the workplace–what should they look like?(Washington Post)

Why are American babies more social and less likely to get upset or angry than other babies? Find out why in this article. (Time)

Being an athlete means that you have to deal with the risk of getting injured. But for their parents, it’s even harder to watch their children endure the pain. When children suffer a major sports injury, parents are usually torn between being a cheerleader and a truth-teller. (ESPN)

Get that glow! Here’s a roundup of the best beauty products to use during pregnancy! (Into the Gloss)