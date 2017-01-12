Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

The return of the “Magic School Bus” + Pope Francis’ take on breastfeeding + New info on kids and peanut allergies + more

Amazing news for anyone who grew up in the late 90s–oops, we mean for kids today: The “Magic School Bus” is making a comeback on Netflix. Get ready to reunite with Ms. Frizzle, Liz the Lizard, and the whole class. (Mommy Nearest)

Pope Francis announced recently (and publicly) that women should feel free to breastfeed at the Vatican. We love that the Pope supports mamas and babies! (Mommyish)

How amazing is this whimsical and fashion-forward fairy playdate? (MINIMODE)

If you’re a city-living mom-to-be, chances are that you’re feeling daunted by the prospect of taking a cab to the hospital when the magic moment comes. Check out these tips for making the journey easier. (Well Rounded NY)

New information is showing that feeding peanut butter to infants (even just b mixing it in to other baby foods) can help fend off peanut allergies later on. (BuzzFeed)

How cute is this photo of Chris Hemsworth’s kids watching him on TV as he presented at the Golden Globes? #FamilyGoals for sure! (Mashable)

We sure will miss President Obama when he leaves the White House–just read what he has to say about how beautifully his wife raised their daughters. (POPSUGAR)