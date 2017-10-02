Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

New York Family Magazine
    The weirdest pumpkin carving trend ever, Lauren Conrad’s hospital bag essentials, tips for acing the back-to-work transition after baby, and more

     By Mia Weber

    Happy October! Apparently, carving pumpkins to look like they’re giving birth is a thing. (Mommyish)

    Prepare to be delighted at this tale of young New Yorkers discovering relics from the city’s past. (The New Yorker)

    Swimwear designer and oh-so-sexy mama Tori Praver is sharing her pregnancy product must-haves. (MINIMODE)

    No one does a super-extra maternity shoot like Heidi Montag. Here’s a roundup of the reality star’s most eye-catching pregnancy snaps. (People)

    Heading back to work post-baby? Here’s how to make the transition as seamless as possible. (Motherly)

    Talk about news you can use! Celeb mama Lauren Conrad is sharing all her hospital bag essentials from when she gave birth to baby Liam. (Lauren Conrad)

    New insight into how to treat children with severe anxiety. (NPR)

    Call us basic af, but these pumpkin recipes for fall have us super-excited for cooler weather and cozy days. (Mommy Nearest)

