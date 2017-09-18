Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

New York Family Magazine
    Kelly Clarkson’s new children’s book, a new study on postpartum depression, and more

     By Chloe Beck

    Photo by Jenny Anderson/WireImage

    “Because of You” singer Kelly Clarkson proves her writing isn’t just for music. She is releasing a children’s book for her daughter, and even better, it’s Christmas themed. (Huffington Post)

    Postpartum Depression is usually linked to mothers, but a new study shows that fathers can also be affected. (Mommy Nearest)

    In the year of iPhones and strict schedules, parenting can be a bit stressful. This mom experiences a more laid-back summer with her son. (Cup of Joe)

    Tennis champion Serena Williams might’ve changed the child naming game after naming her daughter after her husband. (Refinery29)

    An expectant mother reflects and shares her emotional week in the NICU with her first born son. (Well Rounded NY)

    This baby born during Hurricane Irma was given a name to celebrate her “not-so weather permitting” birth. (Mommyish)

