New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

    Kate Middleton’s pregnancy announcement, a buzz-worthy maternity shoot involving a swarm of bees, a fun fall DIY project, and more

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post
     By Mia Weber

    Big news on the royal baby front! Kate Middleton is officially expecting her third child. (People)

    Chicago dad Chance the Rapper has long been a vocal advocate for public education and teachers. Now, he’s taking it a step further by starting an awards show for educators in his hometown. (Mommyish)

    It’s official: Here are the absolute chicest celeb baby names of 2017 so far! Which one is your favorite? (Guest of a Guest)

    Prepare to LOL! Check out this list of how to survive your first preschool drop-off like a boss. (Mommy Nearest)

    Feeling like you could pop any day now? Read up on how to interpret some telltale signs that you really are going into labor. (Brit+Co)

    SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

    Please verify your information.

    Weekly Scoop See Sample
    Weekend Planner See Sample
    New York Family Partners See Sample
    New York Family Baby See Sample
    New York Family Sports See Sample
    New York Family Camps See Sample
    New York Family Education See Sample
    New York Family Mitzvah See Sample

    To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    Talk about buzz-worthy! One pregnant mama did a maternity shoot covered in bees. You have to see it to believe it. (BuzzFeed)

    Looking for a fun fall DIY project? Check out all the fun you can have with toilet paper rolls. (Bottle & Heels)

    Any new parent can relate to the feeling of having a hard time relating to friends who are at different stages of life. Here’s a primer on how to do it right. (Lauren Conrad)

    Save

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue
    • New York Family Magazine

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides