Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week
Kate Middleton’s pregnancy announcement, a buzz-worthy maternity shoot involving a swarm of bees, a fun fall DIY project, and more
Big news on the royal baby front! Kate Middleton is officially expecting her third child. (People)
Chicago dad Chance the Rapper has long been a vocal advocate for public education and teachers. Now, he’s taking it a step further by starting an awards show for educators in his hometown. (Mommyish)
It’s official: Here are the absolute chicest celeb baby names of 2017 so far! Which one is your favorite? (Guest of a Guest)
Prepare to LOL! Check out this list of how to survive your first preschool drop-off like a boss. (Mommy Nearest)
Feeling like you could pop any day now? Read up on how to interpret some telltale signs that you really are going into labor. (Brit+Co)
Talk about buzz-worthy! One pregnant mama did a maternity shoot covered in bees. You have to see it to believe it. (BuzzFeed)
Looking for a fun fall DIY project? Check out all the fun you can have with toilet paper rolls. (Bottle & Heels)
Any new parent can relate to the feeling of having a hard time relating to friends who are at different stages of life. Here’s a primer on how to do it right. (Lauren Conrad)
