Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

This totally cool children’s clothing retailer was started by two former Vogue editors and it’s everything. (Guest of a Guest)

It’s official: These are the most annoying kids’ toys on the market right now. (Mommyish)

Planning to watch the solar eclipse with your kids? Check out this safety guide first. (Mommy Nearest)

Expecting a little one in your future? Here are some key tips for what many experts call “the 4th trimester”! (Lauren Conrad)

Do you know proper safe sleep guidelines? Studies are showing that many parents don’t. (CNN)

Congrats to “Bachelor in Paradise” golden couple Jade and Tanner! They welcomed their first child–a baby girl–this week! (People)