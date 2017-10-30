Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

New York Family Magazine
    Chrissy Teigen’s amazing mommy-and-me swimsuit, new findings about the effects of alcohol consumption during pregnancy, a big products recall, and more

     By New York Family

    Chrissy Teigen and Luna; photo by Aubrie Pick

    Umm, we are obsessed with Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna’s mommy-and-me avocado print swimsuits! (People)

    How strange and wonderful! We are totally digging this “Stranger Things” gender reveal! (Mommyish)

    Big recall alert from Fisher Price. Here’s the info you need to know about which products are affected. (Motherly)

    Listen up, pregnant mamas! A new study is shedding new light on the “can you have a glass of wine while pregnant?” debate. Get the facts! (Mommy Nearest)

    Do you love baking with your kiddos? Try this awesome baking hack! (Cup of Jo)

    We are totally LOLing at the funny Halloween pic that celeb mom Kristin Bell shared. You’ll never guess who her daughter made her dress up as. (People)

