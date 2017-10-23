Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week
Louboutins for babies (blame Gwyneth Paltrow), important facts about the flu shot, the yummiest pumpkin bread recipe, and more
In the most Gwyneth Paltrow thing to ever happen, Gwyneth Paltrow has just launched a line of baby Louboutins. (Mommyish)
Want the perfect fall-tastic photo of your kiddo in a pumpkin patch? Here’s how! (Mommy Nearest)
There’s a third royal baby on the way in April. What does that mean for the cutie’s personality? Check out these predictions! (Motherly)
DJ Khaled threw a super-extra party for his son’s first birthday…but to be honest? We’re here for it! (People)
It’s flu-shot season! Here are 13 facts about the flu shot that you should keep in mind this time of year. (BuzzFeed)
Yum! You need to try baking this unique pumpkin bread this fall with your fam. (Cup of Jo)
Get scoop on the link between prenatal and postpartum mental health. (Brit+Co.)