New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

    Louboutins for babies (blame Gwyneth Paltrow), important facts about the flu shot, the yummiest pumpkin bread recipe, and more

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By New York Family

    In the most Gwyneth Paltrow thing to ever happen, Gwyneth Paltrow has just launched a line of baby Louboutins. (Mommyish)

    Want the perfect fall-tastic photo of your kiddo in a pumpkin patch? Here’s how! (Mommy Nearest)

    There’s a third royal baby on the way in April. What does that mean for the cutie’s personality? Check out these predictions! (Motherly)

    DJ Khaled threw a super-extra party for his son’s first birthday…but to be honest? We’re here for it! (People)

    SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

    Please verify your information.

    Weekly Scoop See Sample
    Weekend Planner See Sample
    New York Family Partners See Sample
    New York Family Baby See Sample
    New York Family Sports See Sample
    New York Family Camps See Sample
    New York Family Education See Sample
    New York Family Mitzvah See Sample

    To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    It’s flu-shot season! Here are 13 facts about the flu shot that you should keep in mind this time of year. (BuzzFeed)

    Yum! You need to try baking this unique pumpkin bread this fall with your fam. (Cup of Jo)

    Get scoop on the link between prenatal and postpartum mental health. (Brit+Co.)

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides