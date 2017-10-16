Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

New York Family Magazine
    On fashion industry mom’s chic nursery, new info on whether breastfeeding decreases cancer risk, yummy pumpkin recipes, and more

     By New York Family

    Fashion industry mama Emily Current shares pics from her dreamy nursery and we are here for it! (MINIMODE)

    Get ready to LOL at this wild Minnie Mouse birthday cake fail! (Mommyish)

    Tis the season for all pumpkin everything. Here are some great pumpkin recipes that the whole fam is sure to love! (Mommy Nearest)

    Talk about balloon swag! We can’t get enough of the awesome unicorn decor at Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s daughter’s b-day party. (People)

    We love these sweet tips for creating the perfect modern-day baby announcement. (Lauren Conrad)

    Can breastfeeding decrease your risk for cancer? Get the facts. (Washington Post)

