New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

    “Laguna Beach” alum Talan Torriero’s baby news, advice for parents of teens wanting tattoos, Chrissy Tiegen’s latest Twitter crusade, and more

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By Mia Weber, Chloe Beck

    “Laguna Beach” alum Talan Torriero is a new daddy! He and his wife recently welcomed their first child: A healthy baby boy named Bronson Leonardo! (People)

    One New York mom challenges the stereotype that you can’t be a mom and have a career. Find out why she’s putting her newborn daughter on her resume. (Pop Sugar)

    Chrissy Teigen takes to Twitter once again, this time, to have moms share stories of their kids being mean to them. (Mashable)

    Mattel’s child voice-controlled device was pulled from the market after thousands of parents raised concerns about the privacy and development issues. (New York Times)

    Parents share some of the funniest, and cringiest, notes they’ve gotten about their kids from teachers. (BuzzFeed)

    SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

    Please verify your information.

    Weekly Scoop See Sample
    Weekend Planner See Sample
    New York Family Partners See Sample
    New York Family Baby See Sample
    New York Family Sports See Sample
    New York Family Camps See Sample
    New York Family Education See Sample
    New York Family Mitzvah See Sample

    To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    Think all of your kids’ bath toys are clean because of all the soap and water? Think again after you see what this dad discovered. (CafeMom)

    This mom urges parents to never feed their children goldfish crackers, but the reason behind it might shock you. (Mommy Nearest)

    A pediatrician gives honest advice to parents with teens wanting a tattoo or piercing. (CNN)

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides