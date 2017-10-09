Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

“Laguna Beach” alum Talan Torriero is a new daddy! He and his wife recently welcomed their first child: A healthy baby boy named Bronson Leonardo! (People)

One New York mom challenges the stereotype that you can’t be a mom and have a career. Find out why she’s putting her newborn daughter on her resume. (Pop Sugar)

Chrissy Teigen takes to Twitter once again, this time, to have moms share stories of their kids being mean to them. (Mashable)

Mattel’s child voice-controlled device was pulled from the market after thousands of parents raised concerns about the privacy and development issues. (New York Times)

Parents share some of the funniest, and cringiest, notes they’ve gotten about their kids from teachers. (BuzzFeed)

Think all of your kids’ bath toys are clean because of all the soap and water? Think again after you see what this dad discovered. (CafeMom)

This mom urges parents to never feed their children goldfish crackers, but the reason behind it might shock you. (Mommy Nearest)

A pediatrician gives honest advice to parents with teens wanting a tattoo or piercing. (CNN)