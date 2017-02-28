New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

    Mahershala Ali’s Oscar shoutout to his wife and baby + Domino Kirke’s secret wedding + The benefits of making your own baby food + More

     By Mia Weber, Jiazhen Zhang, Elyse Carmosino

    Photo via Vanity Fair

    Who else was melting when “Moonlight” actor Mahershala Ali shouted out to his wife who had just given birth as he accepted his Best Supporting Actor Oscar? (Vanity Fair)

    Congrats to NYF cover-mom and doula Domino Kirke on her recent surprise wedding to Penn Badgley! (People)

    As it turns out, baby gifts from Barack and Michelle Obama are as classy as it gets. (Mommyish)

    A newly invented, yet controversial, baby pillow might help a lot of young moms catch a break when their babies can’t stop crying. (Mashable)

    The crazy lies these parents told their kids is the stuff hilarious childhood memories are made of. (BuzzFeed)

    This 5-year-old child took the art of costumes to a whole other level as she dressed up as famous black activists and posed as their iconic photos. (Huffington Post)

    Have you tried making your own baby food? Turns out, according to recent studies, that homemade may be better for babies. (Mommy Nearest)

    We never get tired of hearing from Jessica Alba! Catch up what she’s been up to as a businesswoman and mama! (Rockets of Awesome)

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop

     

     

    See More Related Articles

      SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

      Please verify your information.

      Weekly Scoop See Sample
      Weekend Planner See Sample
      New York Family Partners See Sample
      New York Family Baby See Sample
      New York Family Sports See Sample
      New York Family Camps See Sample

      To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    • New York Family Magazine

    • Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides