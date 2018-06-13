A Ball Game

If you’re looking for a traditional Father’s Day destination, head to a ball game and enjoy some peanuts and cracker jacks with dad. The Yankees will be playing the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday afternoon in the Bronx and over in Staten Island, the Brooklyn Cyclones will be playing against the Staten Island Yankees. If your dad is a Mets fan, you’ll have to settle for watching their away game against the Arizona Razorbacks on the big screen.