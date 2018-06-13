7 Activities For the Family This Father’s Day
Dad deserves the best this Father’s Day and we’ve got you covered for a family-filled day! From baseball games to street fairs, come celebrate on June 17th!
-
Beach Day
Take dad out for a nice relaxing beach day! Head to Rockaway Beach and enjoy the waves, or travel to Coney Island where the whole family can enjoy the exhilarating rides along with chilling out on the beach!
-
Park Slope's 7th Heaven Fair
For 44 years, Park Slope has hosted the 7th Heaven Fair on Father’s Day, making it a perfect destination for dad! With tons of food, art, antiques, and classic cars, this fair will give the family a bunch to do. 7th Avenue from Lincoln Place to 13th Street, Brooklyn.
-
A Ball Game
If you’re looking for a traditional Father’s Day destination, head to a ball game and enjoy some peanuts and cracker jacks with dad. The Yankees will be playing the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday afternoon in the Bronx and over in Staten Island, the Brooklyn Cyclones will be playing against the Staten Island Yankees. If your dad is a Mets fan, you’ll have to settle for watching their away game against the Arizona Razorbacks on the big screen.
-
The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
If your dad has been trying to get you to play 18 holes of golf, try compromising a little and take him to the Chelsea Piers Driving Range. Their Father’s Day Promo gives dads a free $25 ball card when any son, daughter, or partner purchases a ball card. 59 Chelsea Piers.
-
Dine with Dad
If you’re looking for a low key way to spend Father’s Day go to your favorite local restaurant or check out these restaurants with Father’s Day specials: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Ocean Prime, and Clinton Hall.
-
Father's Day Lunch Cruise
Enjoy a relaxing day on the East River with a Father’s Day Lunch Cruise. Tickets cover lunch, unlimited beers and wine bar, live DJ entertainment, and some of the best views of the city. You’ll be wining, dining, and sailing all day long! Skyport Marina 2430 FDR Drive.
-
Rubin Museum of Art Block Party
Get cultured this Father’s day at the Rubin Museum of Art Block Party on June 17. With art and activities for all ages, including music and dance performances, this event is perfect for the entire family. 150 West 17th Street.