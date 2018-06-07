Your Guide To Alternative Father’s Day Activities In NYC
Father’s Day is right around the corner, June 17 to be exact, but no worries—we’ve got you covered with a list of creative ideas to show Dad some love.
-
Take Dad for a Custom Suit Fitting
This Father’s Day, give dad an experience and Italian garment perfectly tailored to him. Duca Sartoria offers made-to-order suits, tuxedos, overcoats, belts and more-but they’re not only an alterer. They give each client the complete gentleman experience by spoiling visitors in Italian food, wine, and cigars while they relax on the terrace and indulge in the unbeatable skyline views. How’s that for a bonding experience? 6th East 45th Street Suite 1502 b/w 5th & Madison Avenues, ducausa.com
-
Father's Day Beer Brunch Cruise
What better way is there to celebrate Father’s Day than with a boozy brunch aboard a yacht in the Hudson River? A lavish brunch buffet, dessert station, live jazz band, DJ—and most importantly, all the beer (and mimosas) dad could ask for—mean this year’s present is bound to be a memorable one. Prices vary, 12-2:30pm, June 17. Pier 40, 353 West Street, hornblower.ticketmob.com
-
Beer-Mug Making Workshop
An exciting beer-mug making workshop at Brooklyn Glass will give dad a personalized and practical gift that he is guaranteed to use. He will work alongside talented glassblowers to create a handmade mug in a fun and informative five-hour workshop, perfect for beginner and intermediate-level glassblowers. Dad will be beaming with pride while sipping a cold one out of his very own mug, and appreciate you for giving him the experience. $195. 142 13th Street, Brooklyn. brooklynglass.com
-
Taste of Jewish Culture Street Festival
Taking dad out to dinner on Father’s Day is overrated! Instead, bring flavors from around the world to dad’s dinner plate at the Taste of Jewish Culture Street Festival. This festival will celebrate the deliciousness of diversity and showcase immigrants’ contributions to New York cuisine by challenging food vendors to put their best Jewish spin on traditional dishes. With creative cultural combos such as bagel-and-lox cake pops, Reuben Quesadillas, and Charlotte Russe push-pops, this foodie’s paradise is sure to bring dad out of his comfort zone. Live music and arts and crafts will keep the whole family entertained! Free entry. 11am-6pm. 6th Avenue b/w 48th & 49th Streets. circle.org
-
Kayaking on the Hudson
Nothing says bonding with dad like venturing out on the Hudson River and trying to stay afloat in a skinny boat for two. After a brief training lesson, your family can take to the water for 20-minute kayaking sessions. This thoughtful Father’s Day treat will not only get dad active and outdoors, but is completely free! We know, you’ll thank us later. 9am-5pm. Downtown Boat House at Pier 26. downtownboathouse.org
-
Manhattan By Sail
We all know Dad’s the captain of his own ship, but this Father’s Day let him be steered around the Harbor in a 158-foot long historic sailboat. Manhattan by Sail offers various interactive and exciting sailing experiences that let the whole family embark on an epic, nautical adventure. Both their ships depart from downtown Manhattan and offer unrivaled views of Lady Liberty and the Harbor. Kick back with dad during a Sunset Sail, sample an eclectic selection of wine and cheese on a Wine Tasting Sail, or enjoy a Sunday Champagne Brunch Sail—Manhattan By Sail has it all! With snacks and a full-service bar on board, Dad will be given the sailing experience of his dreams. Prices, location, and times vary based on sailing experience. Book tickets at manhattanbysail.com
-
Smorgasburg
This infamous Brooklyn Flea spin-off is an incredible way to bask in the warm weather with dad while enjoying the 75 to 100 unique food vendors, dishing out everything from dutch waffles to pasta doughnuts. Referred to as the “Woodstock of Eating” by the New York Times, Smorgasburg attracts 20,000-30,000 people to Brooklyn every weekend. It is the largest open-air food market in America, so we know your pops is sure to love it! Free entry, 11am-6pm, every Saturday and Sunday. Located in Propsect Park on Sundays and Williamsburg on Saturdays.