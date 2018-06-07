Manhattan By Sail

We all know Dad’s the captain of his own ship, but this Father’s Day let him be steered around the Harbor in a 158-foot long historic sailboat. Manhattan by Sail offers various interactive and exciting sailing experiences that let the whole family embark on an epic, nautical adventure. Both their ships depart from downtown Manhattan and offer unrivaled views of Lady Liberty and the Harbor. Kick back with dad during a Sunset Sail, sample an eclectic selection of wine and cheese on a Wine Tasting Sail, or enjoy a Sunday Champagne Brunch Sail—Manhattan By Sail has it all! With snacks and a full-service bar on board, Dad will be given the sailing experience of his dreams. Prices, location, and times vary based on sailing experience. Book tickets at manhattanbysail.com