The Most Stylish Strollers In The Game
Shopping for a chic stroller? These limited edition and fashion collaborations are your ticket to strolling in style
Fashion and function need not be mutually exclusive! These special edition and style-savvy premium strollers all feature chic aesthetics, high-quality design (thanks to joint efforts with celebs and brands like Rachel Zoe, Jonathan Adler, and We Are Handsome), and all the convenient features you could want.
Bugaboo x We Are Handsome Cameleon3
Bugaboo’s Cameleon3 is versatile and easy to use, adapting effortlessly to the challenges of modern life. It offers a five-point harness with height-adjustable shoulder straps, a one-hand release bassinet, foam-filled tires, and more. The We Are Handsome (an Australian lifestyle label by design duo Jeremy and Katinka Somers) limited-edition model of this iconic stroller gives parents an edgy and fashion-forward collaboration that captures the spirit of a life filled with movement with daring designs and bold color palettes that celebrate natural beauty. You can customize this model by selecting the We Are Handsome canopy and your choice of frame color and add-on We Are Handsome accessories (like a footmuff). From $1,059; accessories sold separately; bugaboo.com & nordstrom.com
CYBEX Priam
With their Priam stroller, CYBEX has brought a complete, coordinated, three-in-one system to the market. This means that one frame enables three different uses with “individualized mobility:” As a pram-style stroller with matching carry cot, as a travel system with one of the CYBEX infant car seats, and later, as a luxurious stroller, with a choice of child facing forwards or backwards. There is also a choice of wheels for every surface: Light, all-terrain, and trekking. One other cool option? The Priam can be paired with a ski attachment to replace the front wheels, turning it into an urban snowmobile. $1,000, cybex-online.com
Fisher Price Jonathan Adler Deluxe Umbrella Stroller
The Jonathan Adler umbrella stroller offers the perfect balance of agility and comfort for parents and babies alike. Built on a sleek aluminum frame, this stroller is light and nimble and has a super-compact fold for travel and storage. A wide seat with a nice recline option makes for a comfortable ride for baby, while a large canopy ensures full coverage when desired. Single swivel front wheels, a one-step brake, and a convenient cup-holder round out the strollers features. $179, buybuybaby.com
Joolz Geo2 Tailor – Mono
This January, Joolz is launching the Joolz Tailor collection. Incorporating the same Positive Design found in the Joolz Geo2—including easy one-hand maneuverability, large basket, and the ability to add onto the pram as your family grows with the addition of a second seat or bassinet. The Tailor collection is completely customizable, allowing you to pick your favorite model, fabric, chassis, wheels, and 20 different colors, accents, and matching accessories. Plus, included in your purchase is the chassis, bassinet, seat, XXL basket, and matching colored Diaper Bag. $1,299, us.joolz.com
Maxi-Cosi Nomad Collection Adorra
The Nomad collection features muted tones of beige, green, and blue all inspired by nature and the world around us. The stroller provides functional and convenient features like its one hand fold, expandable storage basket, easy to remove and wash car seat, a flip-out visor to make life as a new parent just a little easier. When used with a Maxi-Cosi infant car seat, it transforms into a highly maneuverable travel system for use from birth, allowing for seamless transition from car to stroller. $399.99, buybuybaby.com
Quinny x Rachel Zoe Luxe Sport Zapp Flex Plus
Having just hit stores this month, Rachel Zoe and Quinny have teamed up for another limited edition stroller collaboration: The Luxe Sport Zapp Flex Plus! This chic stroller brings functionality to style and glamour. It features classic black and white fabric with netted detailing that provides an effortlessly sporty look that pops against metallic champagne accents. A black, white, and champagne pinstripe completes the look with luxe detailing, allowing parents to walk their way in style, all while enjoying the premium quality they expect from a Quinny stroller. $499.99, nordstrom.com
Silver Cross Wave
The Wave offers an ultra-sleek look, British sensibility, and an irresistible slate of premium features. The all-in-one Wave system includes the stroller frame, bassinet, and seat—which means it’s easy to re-configure as your child grows or if you have another baby. With the patented One Plus One connection system, it’s a breeze to transition the stroller from single to tandem, and the system can be used as a single, in tandem with the reversible seat and bassinet, or with twins in two bassinets or seats; in total, the Wave can accommodate up to two children with a combined weight of 100 lbs; later this month, they will also be launching a ridealong board. Finally, the Wave comes with a storage basket that holds up to 33 lbs. Stroller with bassinet and main seat, $1,299; tandem seat, $349; silvercrossus.com