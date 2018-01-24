The Most Stylish Strollers In The Game

Silver Cross Wave

The Wave offers an ultra-sleek look, British sensibility, and an irresistible slate of premium features. The all-in-one Wave system includes the stroller frame, bassinet, and seat—which means it’s easy to re-configure as your child grows or if you have another baby. With the patented One Plus One connection system, it’s a breeze to transition the stroller from single to tandem, and the system can be used as a single, in tandem with the reversible seat and bassinet, or with twins in two bassinets or seats; in total, the Wave can accommodate up to two children with a combined weight of 100 lbs; later this month, they will also be launching a ridealong board. Finally, the Wave comes with a storage basket that holds up to 33 lbs. Stroller with bassinet and main seat, $1,299; tandem seat, $349; silvercrossus.com