Playing In Palm Beach

When it’s winter at home, it’s summer in Palm Beach so I checked into the posh Brazilian Court Hotel. My family felt like royalty from the second we arrived. The super staff knew all of our names and that I was the VIP. We even received an actual gold key to our room to unlock the fun. From beautiful beaches, perfect poolside fun, fantastic food at Café Boulud, sizzling style at the Frederic Fekkai Salon and Spa, and more, I wish I could make the Brazilian Court my second home.

Mommy said The Brazilian Court Hotel is chic yet comfortable for families. Whatever that means. I loved that with 80 rooms it didn’t feel too big or too small but just right. And our room had a regal bed fit for this little queen, cool colors and a jetted marble tub perfect for bath time! There are private courtyards to roam and play awesome games of hide and seek and a pool to play in all day. Plus, the Brazilian Court is right in the middle of everything our family could need: it was close to Worth Avenue shopping and dining and the beautiful beaches and area activities, I couldn’t ask for more.

Play All Day

The Brazilian Court is the perfect Palm Beach paradise for families looking to experience it all in the best possible way. My first stop was the palm-fringed pool. Mommy loved the intimate pool sanctuary surrounded by lush palm trees and gardens and that beverage service started at 7 a.m. It is the perfect start to your day. And I loved playing peek-a-boo between the palm fringes and then doing a cannon ball into the pool.

Next on the rigorous agenda should be the Brazilian Court’s Palm “Beach” Experience. Mommy and Daddy enjoyed getting chauffeured to and from the beach in our Mercedes, having beach chairs and umbrellas waiting for us upon arrival and someone else packing our ideal beach bag with towels, sunscreen, bottled waters and reading materials. Just don’t forget to bring my pail and shovel, too! I loved swimming in the ocean and bouncing in the waves and my little sister loved building sand castles under the Florida sun. After the beach, the hotel is also within striking distance to tour Worth Avenue, take in a polo match, take us kids to the Palm Beach Zoo and end with ice cream at Sprinkles before calling our chauffeur to take us “home.”

Once back at home, I ended the afternoon playing in the tropical courtyard sipping juice while Mommy sipped the signature white cosmopolitan (topped with an orchid ice ball). Then we listened to the trickling fountains and let the gentle ocean breeze kiss our skin while we happily ran amok and frolicked through the private courtyards. But then I worked up an appetite.

On property dining at Café Boulud was delectable. We could dine for breakfast, lunch and dinner and please everyone in the family. And that’s not an easy feat. Mommy loved the watermelon gazpacho, lobster roll and duck breast but I loved the buttermilk pancakes. And I added a new word alfresco to my vocab by snagging an outside table for an open-air dining experience.

So with a taste of summer in Palm Beach and nothing but winter white at home, tell your Mommy and Daddy to book your return trip to secure your gold key now.

Elle Belle is an adorable Kindergartener who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and cutie pie little sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.