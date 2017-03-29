Family Fun In Beautiful Bermuda

This little island princess loved visiting the island of Bermuda. It is a fantastic family escape at the new Hamilton Princess & Beach Club.

As soon as I stepped inside this pink palace, I felt right at home. I received warm smiles and greetings and knew I would like it here. The décor is in my favorite color pretty in pink, the water is my second favorite color terrific turquoise and everything from the pools and beach to luxurious suites and fine dining is just right. Mommy called it the ultimate urban oasis (whatever that means but it sounds cool). I excitedly skipped down the halls taking in my surroundings: a chic store to purchase resort wear and “Frozen” goggles, an indoor/outdoor restaurant with magnificent mac and cheese, amazing art that looked like queens (Mommy called it “Warhol”) and that was just the entry way.

As we skipped along, our first stop was the pool. The whole family enjoyed playing at the harbor side, infinity edge pool. I especially loved the kiddie activated fountain feature in the shallow area. My hand fit right inside the sculpted hand on the wall and when I gave it a high five, it magically activated fountains flowing everywhere. It never got old! I swam and splashed and was cool in the pool.

We also took a family joy ride on the shuttle to the private Princess Beach Club. I sunk my toes into the pretty pink sand and it tickled me pink! I made sure to test the beachfront playground and water rentals along with cabana service, snorkeling and swimming. Next I lounged in the land hammock and then swam out to the water hammock. I never even knew water hammocks existed but I am glad that they do. It all gets an A+ in my grade book. And I’m a tough grader.

After a day full of adventure, I retreated to my sprawling suite. It was endless. I ran and explored; first the sitting room then the bedroom then the soaking tub and another bedroom—I almost got lost until I spotted a special delivery. Right before my big, blue eyes was a chocolate Hamilton Princess postcard and all sorts of fruits and candies. What a sweet surprise! I could get used to this.

Mommy told me not to eat too many sweets so I would have room for dinner and I am glad that I listened to her because I loved dining alfresco (that means outside) at Marcus’. I already knew he is a way famous NYC chef and new dad (Marcus Samuelsson) so of course I had to eat there. I dined on my fab food and loved the fish chowder bites and fried chicken and waffles just as much as Mommy. Other delish options that were yummy in my tummy were dining Harborside at the 1609 Bar and Restaurant and the casual Crown & Anchor Bar, Restaurant, & Terrace . And mommy and daddy loved that kids five and under eat free at all resort restaurants off the children’s menu.

Although I never wanted to leave the resort, Mommy and Daddy made me go off-property. By day I loved exploring on land and sea at the Crystal Caves (the real life inspiration for Fraggle Rock!), Bermuda Aquarium Museum and Zoo, the Royal Dockyard, and historic St. George. And by night, we ate at the Hog Penny, had a treat at Meltdown Ice Cream, and, best yet, we partied at the famed Harbor Nights. I got to play in the bounce house, get awesome face paint, and dance with the famous Gombey dancers. It was a night to remember.

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club made me feel like the pink princess that I am. It was so super-duper that I am already planning to come back this May when the resort is the official host hotel of the 35th Americas Cup. There’s something to draw in kids of all ages and you’ll be dreaming of Bermuda-ful days until you come back again.

To learn more about the Hamilton Princess, visit thehamiltonprincess.com!

Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.

