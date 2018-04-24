5 Kid-Friendly Ways To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo
Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner! Celebrate Mexican-American cultural heritage by attending a bilingual performance, reading a Spanish graphic novel, or learning about the history of Cinco de Mayo.
Cinco de Mayo originally celebrated the Mexican army’s victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla, but it has evolved into a general celebration of Mexican and Mexican-American heritage. Kids can join in the festivities with these events around New York City!
Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Museum of the City of New York
Learn about the history of Cinco de Mayo, listen to traditional Mexican music, and decorate your very own decorative papel picado banner inspired by New York City. The celebration’s focus is on the diversity of Mexican and Mexican-American culture. Registration is highly recommended. Free with museum admission, 11am-2pm, May 5. Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue, 212-534-1672, mcny.org.
La Cenicienta Tanguera at Teatro SEA
Teatro SEA, which puts on educational plays for children, presents La Cenicienta Tangeura, or A Tango-Dancing Cinderella, on May 5. The traditional fairytale is presented with a twist in this bilingual musical—Cinderella also happens to be the best tango dancer in the kingdom, which boosts her confidence and helps her win Prince Charming. After the show, there’ll be a special papel picado (paper banner) workshop, where kids can create their own banner! There are only 30 spots available; get your tickets at checkout. The show is recommended for kids in grades 2-8. $20 for adults/$10 for kids/workshop is an additional $5, 3pm, May 5. Teatro SEA, 107 Suffolk Street, Suite 202, 212-529-1545, teatrosea.org.
Carousel Opening Day: Celebrating Cinco de Mayo And Monarch Butterflies At Willowbrook Park
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the first day of a new carousel season! Because the opening of the carousel falls on Cinco de Mayo, this year’s celebration is mariposa-themed. (Mariposa is the Spanish word for a monarch butterfly.) The festivities will kick off with a live performance from “Music with Patrick.” Free, 12-4pm, May 5. Willowbrook Park, 2 Eton Place, Staten Island, nycgovparks.org.
Cinco de Mayo/Free Comic Book Day At Grand Central Library
Cinco de Mayo is the same day as Free Comic Book Day! Celebrate them both at the Grand Central Library by checking out their large selection of Spanish language graphic novels. Free, 10am-5pm, May 5. Grand Central Library, 135 East 46th Street, 212-621-0670, nypl.org.
Coquí Club: Time for Music At El Museo del Barrio
El Museo del Barrio, a leading Latino cultural institution in New York City, holds Coquí Club on the first Wednesday of every month. The program is in both Spanish and English and includes time for play, storytelling, exploring the museum, and creating art. Recommended for kids 1-4. No registration is required; the program is first-come, first-served. Free, 9:30-10:30 am and 11am-12pm, May 2. El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Avenue, 212-831-7272, elmuseo.org.