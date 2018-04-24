5 Kid-Friendly Ways To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

La Cenicienta Tanguera at Teatro SEA

Teatro SEA, which puts on educational plays for children, presents La Cenicienta Tangeura, or A Tango-Dancing Cinderella, on May 5. The traditional fairytale is presented with a twist in this bilingual musical—Cinderella also happens to be the best tango dancer in the kingdom, which boosts her confidence and helps her win Prince Charming. After the show, there’ll be a special papel picado (paper banner) workshop, where kids can create their own banner! There are only 30 spots available; get your tickets at checkout. The show is recommended for kids in grades 2-8. $20 for adults/$10 for kids/workshop is an additional $5, 3pm, May 5. Teatro SEA, 107 Suffolk Street, Suite 202, 212-529-1545, teatrosea.org.