Family-Friendly Ways To Celebrate Easter In NYC
Everything fun you can do to celebrate Easter in the city with the whole family!
Everyone loves when it’s time to see the Easter Bunny! We’ve rounded up some of the best egg hunts, food, and fun for the whole family leading up to and during this Easter weekend.
-
5th Annual Easter Celebration
The High Line Hotel is hosting a celebration for the spring holiday. With two petting zoos, face painting, crafts, snacks, and a visit from the Easter Bunny, kids are sure to have a fabulous time. Plus, it’s free! Be sure to enjoy their decked-out daffodil displays with the whole family on Easter Sunday from 10am-12pm.
-
Make Your Own Chocolate Bunny
There’s nothing sweeter than playing with–and eating!–chocolate. At Voila Chocolat, you can make a reservation for you and your family to make your own chocolate bunnies, 2D or 3D. You can even paint or decorate them! Be sure to sign up. yelp.com
-
Easter Egg Hunt
Head over to Rockefeller Center to help your kids scope out some eggs! On Saturday, March 31, kids can take part in the free egg hunt as well as other Easter-themed activities. The egg hunt is designed for ages 2-10, but the day also includes live musical performances, Easter bonnet-making stations, prize giveaways, and more. rockefellercenter.com
-
Brunch all over town
There’s no limit to where you can brunch for Easter. The Easter Brunch Cruise offers a buffet affair with the Easter Bunny on the Hudson River and Del Frisco’s Grille New York is conveniently located by St. Patrick’s Cathedral and offers Easter delicacies. That’s not to make mention of various other Hudson cruises and brunches taking place on land, including a Grand Buffet at The Lambs Club that offers fill-your-own Easter baskets and an Easter Carrot Cake Cheesecake at Junior’s!
-
Hop-Hop Hooray Weekends
Build-A-Bear is celebrating the weekends leading up to (and weekend of) Easter with special in-store activities. At the 22 West 34th Street location, kids can pick from the Bunny Bunch collection and stuff friends who are dressed in their Easter best, and the Build-A-Bear bunny mascot Pawlette will be in-store for bunny hops, photo ops and more!
image: nyctalon.com
-
Annual Egg Hunt
Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge hosts its 3rd annual egg hunt this year. There will be games, prizes, egg decorating, light food and drinks, and of course, the hunt itself. Proceeds for raffles go to charity My Stuff Bags. eventbrite.com
-
Ukranian Easter Egg Workshop
On March 25 from 3-5pm, children 6 and up and their families will learn to use the traditional Ukrainian technique of beeswax and dye resist at Private Picassos. Each student will create their own Pysanka (Ukrainian Easter Egg)! eventbrite.com
-
Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Fun
TNF will hold their hunt on March 24 and March 31. Six start times are offered, beginning at 9:30am. This year, they have two different locations–Riverside Park (3/24) at West 74th Street and Sakura Park (3/31) at West 122nd Street and Riverside Drive in Manhattan. eventbrite.com
-
Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival
Beginning at 10am Easter Day, bonnet-wearers spill out onto the streets. People dress up in crazy outfits and it’s a sight the family will love to see! The parade travels north on 5th Avenue at 49th Street up to 57th Street; it’s said that St. Patrick’s Cathedral is the best spot to watch all the action.
-
Town Square Egg Hunt
Want to hunt for eggs over in Brooklyn? Held in Greenpoint at tbd Brooklyn, kids can take a break from searching to participate in photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, crafts, and live music. Be sure to get your tickets! townsquareinc.com