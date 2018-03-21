Brunch all over town

There’s no limit to where you can brunch for Easter. The Easter Brunch Cruise offers a buffet affair with the Easter Bunny on the Hudson River and Del Frisco’s Grille New York is conveniently located by St. Patrick’s Cathedral and offers Easter delicacies. That’s not to make mention of various other Hudson cruises and brunches taking place on land, including a Grand Buffet at The Lambs Club that offers fill-your-own Easter baskets and an Easter Carrot Cake Cheesecake at Junior’s!