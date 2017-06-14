Family Fashion For The 4th Of July
Celebrate the 4th of July in fine fashion with our red, white, and blue style and gift picks for kids
The 4th of July is just around the corner so get your sparklers and firecrackers ready for this exciting patriotic holiday! Your kiddos will look oh-so-stylish while sporting the classic color combo of red, white, and blue! We've rounded up our favorite clothing and gift picks to help your family celebrate the 4th in fine fashion.
Pink Chicken Keegan dress
Feeling like sailing the ocean blues this summer? Do "naut" pass up an opportunity to get your sailboat-bound little one a soft navy cotton dress. Best of all, there’s pockets! $64, pinkchicken.com
Ralph Lauren Kids Kailua Flag Swim Trunk
One of the most iconic American designers to date, Ralph Lauren adds a patriotic flair to your beach-bound boy. A perfect time to watch 4th of July fireworks on the beach. $60, ralphlauren.com
Sunnylife Beach Paddles - Montauk
Everybody needs some playtime when it comes to celebrating the 4th! Why not get the family active while looking stylish and patriotic? With a convenient carrying case and sturdy boards, you can’t help but show them who’s really the paddle champion! $24, sunnylife.com
Kate Spade New York Girls’ Ruffle Bikini
How cute are the ruffles on this cobalt bikini? Topped with a bow to hide the clasp, this unique design and pattern will show off her preppy side. $68, katespade.com
J.Crew Boys’ Cotton Striped Crewneck Sweater
Lightweight cotton is perfect for the summer breeze or scorching heat. These vibrant stripes will be a sure fire way to get your little dude ready for playtime in the morning and mini-golfing in the evening! $55, jcrew.com
Sea Bags Red Mariner Stripe Beverage Bucket Bag
This sea-worthy bucket bag is perfect for storing all your beach necessities and snacks (essential for a successful 4th of July outing). Made from recycled sail cloth, you can fill the bag with ice without getting your bag soaked. A stylish but practical portable cooler? Sign us up! $75, seabags.com
Vineyard Vines Whale Flag Baseball Hat
One of the most iconic preppy brands to date, Vineyard Vines brings out the true patriotism for your whole family. This soft but durable salmon-colored hat "whale" help him stand out from the crowd! $32, vineyardvines.com
Pottery Barn Kids Fairfax Navy/Orange Stars Wet/Dry Bag
We can’t help but recommend this ultra cute bag just in time for the 4th of July! Environmentally friendly, food-safe, and water-resistant (so it's ideal for toting your wet bathing suit after a beach day), this star-spangled bag has it all. $13, potterybarnkids.com
Kiel James Patrick American Classic Charm Bracelet
We are absolutely living for this monogrammed sailors' knot bracelet! Chic and practical, your precious girl will love the colors that practically go with any 4th of July outfit. $48, kieljamespatrick.com
Stella McCartney Kids Black and Star Lens Sunglasses
These Stella McCartney Kids sunnies from Alex and Alexa have us seeing stars! Perfect for your little fashionista at heart, these glasses pair with any 4th of July ensemble and will have everyone talking about how trendy she is. $112, alexandalexa.com