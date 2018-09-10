Fall: A New Season Of Sports For Kids
The start of the school year means the start of all of the exciting fall sports like football, lacrosse, and soccer for your kids to take part in!
The fall season marks more than the start of apple picking and the drinking of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, it welcomes an exciting season of sports that your little ones can take part in at any age! Yes, we all know football is one of the biggest and most popular sports during this time of year, but there are plenty more activities for your child to get involved in if they aren’t exactly interested in becoming a New York Giant! Here is a fall sports roundup for you and your child can look through together!
-
Cross Country Running
This might sound overwhelming for a kid, but this sport requires zero equipment other than tennis shoes and allows them to burn off all of that energy that’s built up while at school! Plus, always remind them that they aren’t actually running across the country! Practice for this sport only requires taking your little one to one of the many parks NYC has to offer and letting them go from there. Maybe this will even encourage the parents to join along!
-
Field Hockey
It’s not quite cold enough to take the ice, but that shouldn’t stop your hockey-lovers from pushing around the puck! Field hockey requires strength, endurance, and of course some tough skin, which translates well to day-to-day life! Also, maybe this will prep them for when ice hockey season comes! New York has so many places for your kid to learn the basics like NYC Parks and Greenwich Field Hockey Club!
-
Soccer
Nothing gets kids’ blood pumping more than an intense soccer match! What’s better than learning dribbling, shooting, and passing techniques with your friends during this time of year?! Soccer is a great way for kids to make lifelong friends with others while also improving their skills that will take them to the next level. Plus, don’t forget about those yummy half-time and end-of-game snacks that accompany every game! Soccer Kids NYC, Soc Roc, and Super Soccer Stars are all great places in New York for your soccer star!
-
Volleyball
Bump, set, kill! If you’ve ever been to a volleyball match, you understand how intense but also insanely fun this game is! This is a sport that really brings teammates together and teaches you to rely on one another in almost every aspect of the game, and is perfect for those who want that tight-knit group experience. Another plus to this sport is that it is always indoors, so parents are able to make it to every game rain or shine! Some of the best places to take lessons are Asphalt Green, Yorkville Youth Association, and NYC Juniors Volleyball Club!
-
Lacrosse
Lacrosse combines the skills of so many other sports into one intense game! This sport is perfect for kids who are ready for that next step and are looking for another challenge. So many children are starting to play this game and is even the fastest-growing high school sport in the nation! See what all the hype is about and take some lessons at Docs NYC and Brooklyn Lacrosse!
-
Tennis
After this exciting US Open tournament that just happened, it’s the perfect time to start training your little ones for their big day, too! Tennis is one difficult game that requires strength, endurance, and a strong positive attitude. Plus, it’s great for kids who would rather play individually rather than on a team. They’ll learn how to think on their feet and make decisions in only a second. Tennis Innovators and Gotham City Tennis are both amazing spots to shape your kid into the next Serena Williams.
-
Football
We couldn’t forget football! Get your little one involved in flag football so they can learn the ins and outs of the awesome sport without all the hitting and pushing! Plus with NFL Sundays back, what else do little kids want to do after gawking over the New York Giants and Jets?! Asphalt Green, Chelsea Piers, and Fastbreak Sports all offer flag football leagues for kids!