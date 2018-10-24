Fall Recipes To Keep You Warm
To prove once again how magical fall is, we gathered some of the coziest and sweetest recipes that will keep you warm throughout the upcoming season.
Fall is the favorite time of the year for most people. We love fall for its abundance of warm jackets, cozy scarfs, decorated front porches, pumpkin spice lattes, and ripe apples. Besides, what can be better than a bowl of hot soup and a cup of gluhwein on a chilly November night? To prove once again how magical fall is, we gathered some of the coziest and sweetest recipes that will keep you warm throughout the upcoming season.
Fall Recipes Roundup:
-
Chocolate Turtle Apple Slices
Get in the fall spirit with delicious Chocolate Turtle Apple Slices! To make these, slice a couple of apples, cover them in melted chocolate, drizzle with caramel, and top with nuts. Voilà! Your perfect fall treat is ready. To make sure your apple slices turn out perfect, check out the complete recipe here.
-
Easy Pumpkin Pie Bites
These pumpkin pie bites will charm even the pickiest eaters! Easy and quick to make, these tiny pies will become a perfect Thanksgiving take-home gift or a treat for your colleagues at work. Ready to become everyone’s favorite co-worker? Then it’s time to buy a pumpkin or two and check out the original recipe here!
-
One Pan Autumn Chicken Dinner
A savory combination of herbs, vegetables, and chicken makes this recipe a truly fall one. Once you try it, this dish will become a must for large family gatherings, romantic dates, and small get-togethers with friends. You can find the full recipe here!
-
Quinoa Stuffed Butternut Squash
If you are vegetarian or simply craving some light and delicious food, then you will love this butternut squash with quinoa, cranberries, and kale! Stuffed with all the nourishing ingredients your body needs, this squash will leave you feeling warm, toasty, and satisfied—a perfect dish for a fall dinner. The full recipe is available here.
-
Balsamic Soy Roasted Garlic Mushrooms
Fall is the best season for mushroom foraging—and mushroom cooking! This dish is insanely easy to make: Toss whole mushrooms in soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and garlic, and roast them until they are ready! You can find the complete recipe here.
-
Apple Cider Sangria
Apple Cider sangria will become a perfect addition to a family dinner on a crisp fall night! Made from delicious fall fruits, brandy, cider, and whiskey, this drink is very easy—and fun!—to make, and you can find out all about it here.
-
Butternut Squash Chili
This vegan dish is perfect for those trying to eat healthily and incorporate fall favorites like butternut squash into their diet. Mixed with quinoa, black and pinto beans, and peppers, butternut squash chili is a thick and hearty vegetarian dish, full of delicious vegetables and spices. If you want to try it yourself, you can find the recipe here!
-
Beef Barley Soup
Barley soup is the definition of comfort food. If you find yourself at home on a rainy day, grab a couple of carrots and potatoes, add some barley and beef, and simmer it for an hour or so, until your delicious soup is ready! The full recipe is available here.
-
Butternut Squash And Sausage Stuffed Shells
Have you been to Italy in November? If not, then luckily these butternut squash shells stuffed with delicious sausages will get you feeling like you are wandering around the streets of Rome in the middle of winter. The complete recipe is available here!
-
Roasted Fall Vegetable and Ricotta Pizza
The world would not be worth living if it wasn’t for pizza—and this fall is not an exception! Created by one and only Martha Stewart, this vegetable pizza will spice up your fall and provide the comfort we all so desperately need on chilly December days. You can find the complete recipe here!