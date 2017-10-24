15 Fragrances For Her, Him, And Home You’ll Definitely Splurge On This Fall

Gucci Bloom

Fragrance Notes: Rangoon Creeper, Tuberose, Jasmine Bud



Just because spring and summer are over doesn't mean you have to start packing away your fresh floral scents. This new Gucci fragrance, deemed "the floral scent for people who hate floral scents" by Allure, has the sweetness of a fresh bouquet of white flowers combined with the powdery lightness of Rangoon Creeper, a South Indian flower that has never been featured in a fragrance before--until now.