15 Fragrances For Her, Him, And Home You’ll Definitely Splurge On This Fall
The leaves are falling, the air is chilling, and fragrances are getting spicier and cozier for fall!
Twilly d'Hermes
Fragrance Notes: Ginger, Tuberose, Sandalwood
Instagram is going crazy for Twilly d'Hermes' adorable packaging, but we can't get enough of its spicy, lightly floral scent that is both deeply aromatic and wildly playful. Of course, the hand-tied silk bow and the cap that looks like a bowler hat will make this perfume the standout piece on your vanity.
Gypsy Water by BYREDO
Fragrance Notes: Bergamot, Lemon, Pepper, Juniper Berries, Incense, Pine Needles, Orris, Amber, Vanilla, Sandalwood
BYREDO is known for their fantastically curated scents, and Gypsy Water is their cult favorite. Woodsy with a delicious vanilla sweetness and lemony zing, the scent is based off of the Romani, or Gypsy, lifestyle and is meant to smell of "fresh soil, deep forests and campfires, evoking the dream of a free, colorful lifestyle close to nature"
Gucci Bloom
Fragrance Notes: Rangoon Creeper, Tuberose, Jasmine Bud
Just because spring and summer are over doesn't mean you have to start packing away your fresh floral scents. This new Gucci fragrance, deemed "the floral scent for people who hate floral scents" by Allure, has the sweetness of a fresh bouquet of white flowers combined with the powdery lightness of Rangoon Creeper, a South Indian flower that has never been featured in a fragrance before--until now.
Indigo by NEST
Fragrance Notes: Moroccan Tea, Kashmir Wood, Cardamom, Wild Fig
This beautifully designed fragrance, from the brand behind your favorite luxury candles, combines their notoriously impressing throw with a unique combination of notes you won't be able to replicate with any other fragrance. The combination of tea, wood, fig, and cardamom give the scent a warmness and mysteriousness that transitions beautifully from day to night.
GABRIELLE CHANEL
Fragrance Notes: Jasmine, Orange Blossom, Grasse Tuberose, Ylang-Ylang
If you're going to keep only one floral fragrance on your vanity this fall, it will probably be Gabrielle, Chanel's latest powerhouse perfume. Classically floral with a slight citrus-y tang, the scent was created to replicate the spirit of Chanel's founder, Coco (Gabrielle) Chanel.
’REPLICA’ By The Fireplace by Maison Margiela
Fragrance Notes: Pink Pepper, Orange Flower Petals, Clove Oil, Chestnut Accord, Gaïac Wood Oil, Cade Oil, Vanilla Accord, Peru Balsam, Cashmeran
Freshly lit fireplaces inspired this fan-favorite Maison Margiela scent, which recreates the cozyness of an evening by the fire with a combination of woodsy, spicy, and sweet notes. A unisex fragrance, the warm scent is perfect for sweater weather season.
English Oak & Redcurrant Cologne by Jo Malone London
Fragrance Notes: Redcurrant, Rose, Roasted Oak, Green Mandarin
If you're not quite ready to let go of your fruity summer scents, try this floral and spicy scent. The delicate rose notes combined with the woodsy oak and zesty mandarin notes create a unique fragrance with excellent throw.
English Oak & Hazelnut Cologne by Jo Malone London
Fragrance Notes: Green Hazelnut, Cedarwood, Roasted Oak
English Oak & Hazelnut is the latest addition to Jo Malone London's expansive fragrance collection, and it is the perfect scent to wear during the crisp, autumn months. The woody, earthy scent will pair perfectly with your new fall wardrobe of browns, maroons, and mustard yellows.
La Nuit de L'Homme Eau de Toilette by YSL
Fragrance Notes: Cardamom, Cedar, Coumarin
This scent is truly sophisticated, from the luxury fragrance to the bottle design. The cardamom and cedar notes give the scent your typical woodsy aroma, but the addition of coumarin adds freshness thanks to it's sweetness that is reminiscent of hay.
BLEU DE CHANEL
Fragrance Notes: Citrus, Dry Cedar, Tonka Bean, Vanilla, Caledonian Sandalwood
This clean smelling cologne combines woodsy and citrus scents that evoke a unique freshness and luxuriousness. Though it includes 5 main notes, the scent is never overpowering and is the perfect gift for the fragrance loving man in your life.
Gentleman by Givenchy
Fragrance Notes: Lavender, Leather, Patchouli
Lavender may not be the note you typically associate with a cologne, but Givenchy's Gentleman fragrance will change your mind. Blended with leather and patchouli, the woodsy scent has a mild sweetness that adds freshness to the fragrance while still maintaining it's masculinity.
Pumpkin Spice Chai Scented Candle by NEST
Fragrance Notes: Wild pumpkin, Spicy Masala Chai, Cardamom, Ginger, Cinnamon
Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers will go wild for this festive fall scent. It has the spiciness of a freshly made chai tea and a rich pumpkin and cinnamon smell that will make any room feel warm and cozy. Plus, NEST candles are notorious for their long burn time and excellent throw, so you can fill your entire home with scent all throughout the fall with their standard size one wick candle.
Nirvana Black Candle by Elizabeth and James
Fragrance Notes: Violet, Sandalwood, Vanilla
A scent that toes the line between masculine and feminine, this deeply aromatic candle from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion and beauty brand looks just as gorgeous as it smells. It is both sweet and spicy, has a long burn time (55 hours), and is the perfect candle to light for a romantic dinner at home or an evening dinner party.
Black Cherry Merlot 3-Wick Candle by Bath and Body Works
Fragrance Notes: Dark Cherry, Black Raspberry, Merlot
This slightly smokey berry scent is the perfect candle for red wine lovers, with an adorably designed label to brighten up the home. It's powerful throw can stretch through multiple rooms, making it the perfect candle to burn before a party or on a chilly autumn day.
Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle by Bath and Body Works
Fragrance Notes: Pumpkin, Spiced Clove, Vanilla Cream, Brown Sugar
This scent may be a bit sweet, but the label design is perfect for anyone's Thanksgiving table. The sugary pumpkin scent will give any home a freshly baked dessert vibe, but if you're a bit nervous about the stomach sickening sweetness that some people associate with Bath and Body Works candles, put the candle near a window or in a larger room to better diffuse the scent.