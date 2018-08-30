Fall Fashion 101: The Coolest Back-To-School Clothes For Kids
New school year, new look—our guide to the coolest back-to-school clothes for kids is sure to delight stylish students of all ages!
Now’s the time to stock up on the coolest back-to-school styles as your kiddos head back to the classroom this fall! We’ve shopped the chicest pieces of the season–there’s something for every age and style sensibility.
The Coolest Back-To-School Clothes for Fall 2018:
Jak & Peppar I Got You Babe Vest in Chambray, $29, jakandpeppar.com
Janie and Jack Floral Corduroy Skirt, $42, janieandjack.com
Janie and Jack Gold Puffer Vest, $59, janieandjack.com
Lingua Franca “Stable Genius” Sweater in Teal, $160, linguafranca.nyc
Kate Spade New York Girls Field Jacket, $88, katespade.com
L.L.Bean Kids’ Katahdin Insulated Pullover, $79, llbean.com
Cat and Jack Jumpsuit – Orange with Black Hearts, $17.99, target.com
Appaman Glen Hooded Shirt in Vineyard Shazam, $64, appaman.com
Masala Baby Galaxy Dress in Wonderful World Sand, $48, masalababy.com
KIDBOX Back to School Box Looks (including Miki B), up to $98, kidbox.com
Mini Rodini Cheer Cats Skirt, $59, minirodini.com
Scotch Shrunk Artwork Track Jacket, $104, scotch-soda.com
Pink Chicken Bette Dress, $68, pinkchicken.com
Stella McCartney Kids Web Print Grey Denim Trousers, $108, stellamccartney.com
Maisonette x Cynthia Rowley Embroidered Cali York Crewneck Sweatshirt, $110, maisonette.com
Bangbang Copenhagen Eagle Poncho, $98, kodomoboston.com
JoJo Maman Bébé Yellow Llama Cardigan, $49, jojomamanbebe.com
J.Crew Boys Critter Oxford Shirt, $34.50, jcrew.com
MILLY Minis Ponti Jersey Cropped Flare Pant, $125, milly.com
Tea Collection Tiger Raglan Graphic Tee, $29.50, teacollection.com
Appaman Faux Fur in Black Rainbow, $128, appaman.com
United by Blue Kids S’Mores Shirt, $26, unitedbyblue.com
Nununu Victorian Star Dress in Powder Pink, $118, nununu.com
Lilly Pulitzer Girls Little Leona Zip Up in True Navy, $60, lillypulitzer.com