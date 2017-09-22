15 Beauty Products To Fall For This Fall
Break out the wine colored lipsticks, because it is finally fall!
Now that fall is finally here, it’s time to break out the wine colored lipsticks and start transitioning into cold weather beauty. From shimmering highlighters bound to light up any party to long lasting woody scents and bold brows, here are some of our favorite beauty picks for the season that are perfect for every kind of mom.
Jo Malone London English Oak & Hazelnut Cologne
English Oak & Hazelnut is the latest addition to Jo Malone London's expansive fragrance collection, and it is the perfect scent to wear during the crisp, autumn months. The woody, earthy scent has notes of green hazelnut, cedarwood, and roasted oak that will pair perfectly with your new fall wardrobe of browns, maroons, and mustard yellows. If you're not quite ready to let go of your fruity summer scents, try the second addition to Jo Malone London's English Oak collection, English Oak & Redcurrant, a floral and spicy scent with notes of roasted oak, redcurrant, and rose.
Tom Ford Eye Color Quad
Eye shadow palettes can be bulky and intimidating for moms who aren't into layering on the makeup, which is what makes the Tom Ford quad the perfect fall staple. Available in 8 different color schemes from bold and shimmering blues and greens to flattering matte nudes, one quad can be used to make an endless number of looks, from subtle daytime eyes to bold party smokey eyes and everything in between. It's essentially foolproof for any mom who doesn't tend to work with eye shadow to create a stunning look for any occasion.
Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara
Bold lashes are always in, but achieving a volumized, fluttery look can be time consuming and expensive. Urban Decay's Troublemaker Mascara is not only the perfect, budget-friendly alternative to heading to the salon for eyelash extensions, but it's packaging is sure to brighten up your makeup bag. The custom brush combs, curls, and coats lashes at the same time, making it a total time saver.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
There are plenty of reasons to love Rihanna's new beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, including their wide range of foundations to match all skin tones, but the one product that everyone can't stop talking about is the one-shade-fits-all lip gloss. The Gloss Bomb's rose nude tint is designed to flatter all skin tones, and its gloss and shine gives lips a fuller, youthful look. It's perfect for moms that love grab-and-go beauty, but can also be layered on top of any lipstick for some extra wow factor.
Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
A body oil may seem a bit summery for the autumn months, but Tom Ford's iconic body oil is essential to rocking a skirt or dress sans tights. Though it may seem a bit glittery in the bottle, the oil leaves a glow-from-within look to the skin that looks sun kissed without being too bronze. Especially in the colder months when your skin doesn't see that much sunlight, a few drops of Soleil Blanc will wake up the skin and help you carry a bit of summer with you all year long. Pro tip: For a slimming effect, apply a few drops of Soleil Blanc to the bony part of your shins and upper arms.
Laura Mercier L’Amour Exotique Face Illuminator Collection
The perfect combination of blush and highlighter, Laura Mercier's L'Amour Exotique highlighter palette is buildable and highly pigmented to help create a natural glow to make moms look fresh, hydrated, and wide awake. The silky texture feels and looks natural on the skin, and the colors range from bronze to rosy pink, perfect for achieving any look from a date night, candle-lit glow to a flushed, flattering blush.
Pat McGrath Lust: MatteTrance Lipstick
It doesn't get more luxe that Pat McGrath lipsticks, and the brand's new MatteTrance collection is totally chic, from its black gold packaging to its creamy yet richly pigmented formula. Available in nudes, reds, and bold purple shades, these lightweight lipsticks are easy to use (one swipe and you're done!) and are the perfect addition to any evening look you put together this fall.
Photo: temptalia.com
Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish
Sally Hansen, your go-to drug store nail polish brand, has a winning combination of long-wearing lacquer and creative, highly-pigmented color in its Color Therapy collection. The collection (seen above in Cool Cucumber, an Allure Best in Beauty 2017 winner), has a wide range of shades, from shimmering pinks and reds to reflective blues and matte nudes, that will keep your nails looking fresh and Instagrammable all season long.
Burberry Blush Palette
Leave it to Burberry to take a blush compact and turn it into an intricate designer masterpiece. Inspired by the brand's Burberry Beasts fashion collection, the floral imprint is just the tip of the iceberg for this luxurious product. The rosy blush is infused with a slight golden shimmer, making it a highlighter and blush in one with the ability to give the face a youthful, fresh look with just one swipe.
Burberry Fresh Glow Highlighter
In addition to their floral printed blush, Burberry added some intricate lace detailing to their Fresh Glow Highlighters. The lightweight illuminating powder can be built up for a more intense strobing effect or lightly applied for a from-within glow. Available in three colors to fit various skin tones, these designer highlighters are sure to brighten up your face as well as your makeup bag.
Benefit Gimme Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
No matter the season, full brows give the face a youthful look and can pull together any beauty style. Benefit's Gimme Brow has earned a cult following for a reason--the rich tinted gel contains tiny microfibers that attach to skin and brow hair to create a fuller look. A perfect alternative to resharpening brow pencils, Gimme Brow is easy to use and small enough to throw into your purse for touch ups.
Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Ghost Edit
The second nail color on our list to win this year's Allure Best in Beauty 2017 award, Smith & Cult's Ghost Edit polish is the perfect sheer, rosy nude to keep nails looking fresh and clean yet polished and professional and is universally flattering. This high shine, chip-resistant, long-wearing formula is also free of harmful ingredients, so you can care for your nails while you color them.
Make Up Forever Aqua XL Eye Pencil
Lips colors aren't the only thing going darker for the colder months! Make Up Forever's infamous Aqua XL eyeliner, available in black, brown, grey, and plum, along with additional, more colorful shades, is perfect for enhancing any autumn eye look. The creamy texture is easy to apply and blend, rich in pigmentation, and it's special water-resistant formula lasts all day long without smudging or creating the need to constantly reapply along the waterline.
NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer
NARS is known for their concealers, and this new addtional to their collection is worth the hype. Available in 16 shades, this matte blurring concealer is great for blemishes, pigmentation, and under the eyes and is light enough to create a natural, non-creased look without sacrificing high coverage. It is comfortable to wear, long lasting, and is both non-drying and oil free, so it won't start to shine throughout the day or draw attention to spots or wrinkles by sinking into them.
Cover FX Clear Cover Invisible Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 30
This game-changing sunscreen is another staple product that transcends all seasons and should constantly be a fixture in your makeup bag. Even though you won't be spending time at the beach this fall, you should always be protecting your skin from the sun's harmful rays. Cover FX's Clear Cover Invisible Sunscreen has a gel-like texture that effortless blends into the skin, so that you don't have to walk around all day with that heavy feeling you can sometimes get from applying sunscreen. It also has a smooth, mattifying, non-greasy finish, which sits easily under makeup and doesn't have that sickly sunscreen smell. To top it all off, it also brightens and moisturizes skin, so you can wear it alone and or under foundation or BB cream and your skin will look healthy while protecting it from sun rays, free radicals, and environmental aggressors.