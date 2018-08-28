Experience The Dream Machine Pop-Up

The Dream Machine Pop-Up is sure to be your favorite new pop-up art installation and interactive play space for kids of all ages



The Dream Machine is sure to be your favorite new pop-up art installation and interactive play space for kids of all ages!

Located at 93 North 9th Street in Brooklyn, the Dream Machine will make come true as you reach for the clouds, play with and pop smoke-filled bubbles, and swim in a pool-like ball pit with over 35,000 balls.

We were told by the Dream Machine experts that it is designed for hipsters, but kids love it. And the best part is that everyone sees it in their own way. Families will enjoy all nine rooms but the most popular rooms for kids are the bubbles and ball pit.

To learn more, visit visitdreammachine.com!