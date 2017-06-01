There is something for everyone to enjoy at the World Science Festival!

From space enthusiasts to families looking for a fun activity to do with the kids, the World Science Festival has something for everyone. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the festival offers six days packed full of discussions with some of the world’s leading scientists, musical performances, groundbreaking discoveries, stargazing, and more.

Be sure to stop by the American Museum of Natural History on Saturday, June 2 at 7pm to test your knowledge with mummy themed trivia, complete with drinks and experts in their respective fields. Also on June 2, don’t miss “Hidden Figures No More! Heroines of Space Science Past, Present and Future.” This inspirational presentation at the NYU Global Center Grand Hall will explore some of the influential women who have contributed to space exploration.

Keeping with the theme of women in science, join Mayim Bialik, neuroscientist and star of “The Big Bang Theory,” along with a team of female scientists Friday, June 1, at Liberty Hall at Ace Hotel from 8:30-10pm for “Nevertheless She Persisted: A Spotlight of Women in Science.” The intimate discussion, with cocktails included, will cover the role of women in science and the process and trials of succeeding in various scientific fields.

Want to get your children excited about science? The festival offers an entire week of hands on programs created just for kids. Start off Saturday, June 2 at Four and Twenty Blackbirds Bakery to discover the chemistry needed to bake the perfect pie. (Recommended for grades 4-8.) If your child is more of the adventurous type, take them aboard the Mystic Whaler, a reproduction of the 19th century schooner, and learn about the marine life that inhabits the New York waterways. That evening don’t miss stargazing with the family in Brooklyn Bridge Park at Pier 1 from 7-11pm. Search for the constellations then join every kids favorite scientist, Bill Nye, for a Q&A and book signing.

The family fun continues Sunday, June 4, with “Ultimate Science Sunday” at the NYU Kimmel Center. Kids can learn about the newest science discoveries and gadgets while riding hovercraft, controlling robots, and playing with wind tunnels. Follow up with “Cool Jobs,” at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, and listen to a line-up of scientists who hold some of the most unusual and coolest jobs out there.

With events being held in five boroughs across the city at performance halls, universities, outdoor parks, and museums, the festival seeks to spread the excitement of science across all of New York. With both free and ticketed events and activities for kids and adults, the World Science Festival is sure to be a great time for all.

Visit the website to learn more about events, times, locations and ticket prices. worldsciencefestival.com