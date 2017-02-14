Events: Top Kid-Friendly Activities For The Week

New York Family Magazine
    Culinary Kids Weekend at NYBG, Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend, Elizabeth Mitchell and You Are My Flower at Symphony Space, and more!

     By Gavriella Mahpour

    Culinary Kids Weekend will take place this weekend at the New York Botanical Garden! Photo via nybg.org.

    Frigid February is in full swing, but we have a few days of semi-decent temps coming our way so get on out there and check out some of our wildly entertaining events. We have some awesome choices for you and your family including Sesame Street Live, a culinary weekend for kids, a kids’ music concert, a Himalayan new year celebration and a birthday commemoration for our first commander-in-chief. Happy Monday!

    Beginning Thursday, February 16

    Sesame Street Live: “Make a New Friend”
    The Theater at Madison Square Garden
    Various times
    Sesame Street is coming to the Big Apple to perform the original show, “Make a New Friend.” Sing along with Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster as they celebrate the theme of friendship! Runs through Sunday, February 26. Tickets start at $15.

    Beginning Saturday, February 18

    Culinary Kids Weekend
    New York Botanical Garden
    11am-3pm
    Satisfy your hunger for farm-to-table cooking during Culinary Kids Weekend at the New York Botanical Garden. Kids of all ages are welcome to watch cooking demos led by the Family Garden staff, participate in activity stations and cooking workshops, and don a chef’s jacket in the Kids’ Kitchen Corner playspace. Chefs scheduled to appear include Jonah Miller and Michelle Warner. Runs through Monday, February 20. Free with an All-Garden Pass.

    Saturday, February 18

    Elizabeth Mitchell and You Are My Flower
    Symphony Space
    11am
    Guitarist and folk-rocker Elizabeth Mitchell and her family band create gentle, heartfelt music that transfixes audiences of all ages with homespun renditions of great songs by musical greats Woody Guthrie, Bob Marley, The Velvet Underground, Vashti Bunyan, Gillian Welch and more. Tickets are $17.

    Sunday, February 19

    Losar Family Day
    The Rubin Museum
    12-4pm
    Come to the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Watch a master artist create a sand mandala, build colorful butter sculptures, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music. This event is free.

    Washington’s Birthday Ball
    Mount Vernon Hotel Museum
    1-3pm
    Celebrate the birth of our first president as New Yorkers would have during the 19th Century! Head to the Mount Vernon Hotel Museum to learn traditional country dances from costumed performers, toast George Washington, and enjoy historic refreshments. Plus, don’t miss the museum tour or family scavenger hunt! Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12.

