Events: Top Kid-Friendly Activities For The Week

Culinary Kids Weekend at NYBG, Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend, Elizabeth Mitchell and You Are My Flower at Symphony Space, and more!

Frigid February is in full swing, but we have a few days of semi-decent temps coming our way so get on out there and check out some of our wildly entertaining events. We have some awesome choices for you and your family including Sesame Street Live, a culinary weekend for kids, a kids’ music concert, a Himalayan new year celebration and a birthday commemoration for our first commander-in-chief. Happy Monday!

Beginning Thursday, February 16

Sesame Street Live: “Make a New Friend”

The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Various times

Sesame Street is coming to the Big Apple to perform the original show, “Make a New Friend.” Sing along with Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster as they celebrate the theme of friendship! Runs through Sunday, February 26. Tickets start at $15.

Beginning Saturday, February 18

Culinary Kids Weekend

New York Botanical Garden

11am-3pm

Satisfy your hunger for farm-to-table cooking during Culinary Kids Weekend at the New York Botanical Garden. Kids of all ages are welcome to watch cooking demos led by the Family Garden staff, participate in activity stations and cooking workshops, and don a chef’s jacket in the Kids’ Kitchen Corner playspace. Chefs scheduled to appear include Jonah Miller and Michelle Warner. Runs through Monday, February 20. Free with an All-Garden Pass.

Saturday, February 18

Elizabeth Mitchell and You Are My Flower

Symphony Space

11am

Guitarist and folk-rocker Elizabeth Mitchell and her family band create gentle, heartfelt music that transfixes audiences of all ages with homespun renditions of great songs by musical greats Woody Guthrie, Bob Marley, The Velvet Underground, Vashti Bunyan, Gillian Welch and more. Tickets are $17.

Sunday, February 19

Losar Family Day

The Rubin Museum

12-4pm

Come to the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Watch a master artist create a sand mandala, build colorful butter sculptures, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music. This event is free.

Washington’s Birthday Ball

Mount Vernon Hotel Museum

1-3pm

Celebrate the birth of our first president as New Yorkers would have during the 19th Century! Head to the Mount Vernon Hotel Museum to learn traditional country dances from costumed performers, toast George Washington, and enjoy historic refreshments. Plus, don’t miss the museum tour or family scavenger hunt! Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12.