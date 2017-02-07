Events: Top Kid-Friendly Activities For The Week

Happy February everyone! On our radar this week are a beautiful ballet, a joyous juggling troupe, darling dogs, a lovely lunar new year celebration, and an irresistible ice festival. Enjoy!

Beginning Wednesday, February 8

“The Sleeping Beauty” Ballet

Lincoln Center

Various times

Arguably one of the most beautiful ballets ever produced, “The Sleeping Beauty” ballet will begin its run at Lincoln Center this Wednesday. The New York City Ballet’s production features Tchaikovsky’s score, more than 100 dancers, and Balanchine’s choreography of “The Garland Dance.” Runs through Sunday, February 19. Tickets start at $30.

Beginning Friday, February 10

“Water on Mars”

New Victory Theater

Various times

Sweden’s Plastic Boom, a three-man juggling troupe, will present its show “Water on Mars” starting this Friday at the New Victory Theater. The trio takes juggling to an entirely new level with glow-in-the-dark rings, clubs, and balls. Electro-pop music keeps the action moving while the jugglers add water bottles, toilet paper rolls, and bags of candy to the mix. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Runs select dates through Sunday, February 26. Tickets start at $16.

Saturday, February 11

8th Annual AKC Meet the Breeds

Piers 92 and 94

10am-5pm

Love dogs? Take your little ones to Piers 92 & 94 for some canine quality time! Meet and play with over 100 different dog breeds, and learn about responsible pet ownership at this year’s “Meet the Breeds” event, held in conjunction with the 4th Masters Agility Championship on Saturday and the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 13-14. If felines are your preferred pet of choice, there will also be between 35 and 40 different breeds of cats in attendance. Advance tickets are $32 for adults and $10 for children under the age of 12; tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $10 for children.

Lunar New Year Family Festival

Museum of Chinese in America

11am-4pm

Channel your inner rooster while you strut around the Museum of Chinese in America this Saturday during its Lunar New Year Family Festival! The museum will host an array of activities for families with children of all ages in celebration of the Year of the Rooster. Festivities include a lion dance performance by the Columbia University Lion Dance troupe, a dumpling demo, a photo corner, a performance from the Red Silk Dancers, a Chinese zodiac scavenger hunt, story times, arts and crafts workshops, and much more. Tickets are $12 per person; children under the age of 2 are free.

Ice Festival 2017

Central Park

3-7pm

Join Central Park for its 6th annual Ice Festival this Saturday! Watch as the ice-sculpting artists of Okamoto Studio recreate one of the park’s sculptures entirely from blocks of ice using chain saws, ice picks and chisels. Afterwards stick around for the Silent Disco and food truck goodies from Wafels and Dinges, Crepe Crave, Uncle Gussy’s Greek, and Don Café. This event is free, but reservations are strongly recommended. Fest-goers are urged to dress warmly.