Events: Top Kid-Friendly Activities For The Week

“Weather or Not, That is the Question” at CMA, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, The Okee Dokee Brothers at Lincoln Center, and more!

As we officially welcome February, which arrives this week, we have chosen some amazing events for your enjoyment. Whatever tickles your fancy, we’ve got a smattering of everything: weather wonders, fun folk music, dynamic dino puppets, a nifty new year’s celebration, and a brilliant book club event. Happy Monday!

Beginning Thursday, February 2

“Weather or Not, That is the Question” Exhibit

Children’s Museum of the Arts

12-5pm

This Thursday, the Children’s Museum of the Arts will unveil its new exhibit “Weather or Not, That is the Question.” The exhibit will explore our fascination with the weather and meteorological phenomena such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, and tsunamis. Featured artists include Suzanne Anker, Kim Abeles, Virginia Wagner, Sandy Gellis, and Matthew Albanese. Runs through Sunday, May 21. Free with museum admission.

Saturday, February 4

The Okee Dokee Brothers

Lincoln Center

11am & 2pm

The Grammy-award winning Okee Dokee Brothers will bring their special blend of witty American folk music to Lincoln Center. Their contagious passion for the great outdoors is at the heart of their music–after the show, you’ll want to get outside! Recommended for ages 2 to 5. This event is free.

Saturday, February 4-Sunday, February 5

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live

NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

11am & 3pm

Dinosaurs are arriving in New York this weekend! All the way from Sydney, Australia, the lifelike dinosaur puppet show Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live animates relics reminiscent of “Jurassic Park” characters onstage. The impressive and convincing puppets take three to six months to construct and are sure to excite and educate any little paleontologist at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Also, be sure to arrive one hour prior to show time for a dino-themed activity for ages 3 and up. Tickets start at $25.

Sunday, February 5

Lunar New Year Festival: Year of the Rooster

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

11am-5pm

Honor the Chinese Lunar New Year this Sunday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art! Families with children of all ages are in for a lively day of arts and crafts, live performances, music, storytimes, and more. Participating organizations include the Korea Society, SIUNIVERSE MEDIA, and the China Youth Orchestra. Fest-goers should be sure to check out the Sesame Street puppeteers’ performance with Alan Muraoka, the Chinese tea ceremony, Chinese opera mask-making with the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, the New Year parade with the Chinese Center on Long Island Lion Troupe, and the hand-pulled noodle demo with Chef Zhang of Noodle Q. Free with museum admission. Admission is free for children under 12.

Thalia Kids’ Book Club: An Afternoon with Hervé Tullet

Symphony Space

1pm

Families with children ages 5 to 10 are invited to Symphony Space this Sunday for a Thalia Kid’s Book Club conversation with children’s book author and illustrator Hervé Tullet. The author of “Press Here” and “Let’s Play,” Tullet will be joined by his friend and fellow illustrator Chris Raschka. This event will also feature a creative writing project and a book signing. Tickets are $16.