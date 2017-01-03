Events: Top Kid-Friendly Activities For The Week

Happy New Year! We have a carefully curated list of events guaranteed to prolong your festive mood and delight family members to boot. A heartwarming play, a Three Kings Day celebration, a super circus, a mulch fest, and last but not least, a beloved ballet are the happenings that are on our radar this week. Enjoy!

Beginning Friday, January 6

“Oh Boy!”

The Duke on 42nd Street

Various times

Paris’ Théâtre du Phare will make its U.S. debut with its production of “Oh Boy!” this Friday at The Duke on 42nd Street. This one-man play tells the story of three orphaned children who meet their older, estranged half-brother Balthazar. Will he change his ways to become their guardian? Find out during this English-translated performance based on the book Marie Aude-Murail. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Runs weekends through Sunday, January 15. Tickets start at $25.

Friday, January 6

40th Annual Three Kings Day

El Museo del Barrio

11am-12:30pm

Celebrate Three Kings Day at El Museo del Barrio during its annual Three Kings Day Parade. There will be music, dancing, live camels, magnificent puppets, and much more. In honor of the parade’s 40th anniversary, the museum will celebrate the lives of individuals who have made major contributions to the Latino community. The parade begins at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends at 115th Street and Park Avenue. Afterward, enjoy live concerts and free admission to the museum’s galleries. Pre-registration is required for parade marchers. This event is free.

Saturday, January 7

Les Parfaits Inconnus

Symphony Space

11am & 2pm

Get ready to experience Montreal’s Les Parfaits Inconnus at Symphony Space this Saturday! Live music accompanies this circus troupe’s act which is filled with juggling, acrobatics, balancing, and comedy. The show centers around a family of traveling circus performers whose camp on the town’s outskirts becomes the stage for their many talents. Tickets are $17.

Saturday, January 7-Sunday, January 8

MulchFest 2017

Various parks throughout NYC

10am-2pm

Dispose of your Christmas tree the eco-friendly way during the Parks Department’s MulchFest 2017. You can drop off your tree to have it chipped into mulch for city parks and gardens at select locations throughout the five boroughs. Families can also take home their mulch for their backyards or street trees. For a list of sites visit nycgovparks.org. This event is free.

Sunday, January 8

“The Sleeping Beauty” Ballet

Master Theater

2pm

All ages will be entranced by “The Sleeping Beauty” Ballet at the Master Theater in Brooklyn. This production presented by the New York Children’s Dance Theater features the music of Tchaikovsky with choreography by Anna Fateeva-Kazantseva. More than 130 young dancers will take the stage to bring this classic ballet from 1890 to life. Tickets start at $25.